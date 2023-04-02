 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Another use for Apple's air tag. Tracking down the person who steals your truck, then in the finest tradition of Texas, shoot them dead   (foxnews.com) divider line
FTA: Officer Nick Soliz said that people shouldn't take matters into their own hands if their car is stolen.

In Huntsville, AL, we had a guy shoot someone stealing his car from a gas station. The shooter was not charged.

But the news stories were vague on details. Why did the shooter kill the thief? Was violence involved? How did the thief manage to get into the vehicle? Was the thief attempting to drive off? Was the shooter ever in danger?

Shooting someone fleeing in my car or with my property seems like frontier justice, IMHO.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ban tracking devices and ban privately owned vehicles.

Problem solved.

Oh, you can't get to wherever without a private vehicle?  Time to move all people into Hive City 1 where all people live in the pods and eat the bugs. No need for private transport because your pod is near your assigned work station.

Problem solved again.
 
khatores
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: FTA: Officer Nick Soliz said that people shouldn't take matters into their own hands if their car is stolen.

In Huntsville, AL, we had a guy shoot someone stealing his car from a gas station. The shooter was not charged.

But the news stories were vague on details. Why did the shooter kill the thief? Was violence involved? How did the thief manage to get into the vehicle? Was the thief attempting to drive off? Was the shooter ever in danger?

Shooting someone fleeing in my car or with my property seems like frontier justice, IMHO.


Vigilantism is very common when people lose trust in institutions and feel that police are not taking them seriously. Do steal cars and you won't get shot.

Contrary to what people may say in the comments, J6 did not involve vigilantism; those were criminals.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

khatores: AirForceVet: FTA: Officer Nick Soliz said that people shouldn't take matters into their own hands if their car is stolen.

In Huntsville, AL, we had a guy shoot someone stealing his car from a gas station. The shooter was not charged.

But the news stories were vague on details. Why did the shooter kill the thief? Was violence involved? How did the thief manage to get into the vehicle? Was the thief attempting to drive off? Was the shooter ever in danger?

Shooting someone fleeing in my car or with my property seems like frontier justice, IMHO.

Vigilantism is very common when people lose trust in institutions and feel that police are not taking them seriously. Do steal cars and you won't get shot.

Contrary to what people may say in the comments, J6 did not involve vigilantism; those were criminals.


good point. if police could sit in their ass and have citizens recover their own stolen vehicles boy howdy, pass the dunkin' donuts box.
 
JRoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
F*ck it. Give him a pass. At least it wasn't a school.

I mean, if we're going to have guns everywhere, isn't this why?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

khatores: AirForceVet: FTA: Officer Nick Soliz said that people shouldn't take matters into their own hands if their car is stolen.

In Huntsville, AL, we had a guy shoot someone stealing his car from a gas station. The shooter was not charged.

But the news stories were vague on details. Why did the shooter kill the thief? Was violence involved? How did the thief manage to get into the vehicle? Was the thief attempting to drive off? Was the shooter ever in danger?

Shooting someone fleeing in my car or with my property seems like frontier justice, IMHO.

Vigilantism is very common when people lose trust in institutions and feel that police are not taking them seriously. Do steal cars and you won't get shot.

Contrary to what people may say in the comments, J6 did not involve vigilantism; those were criminals.


Justifying murder. A bold take unless one is a psychopath with a room full of guns
 
khatores
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: khatores: AirForceVet: FTA: Officer Nick Soliz said that people shouldn't take matters into their own hands if their car is stolen.

In Huntsville, AL, we had a guy shoot someone stealing his car from a gas station. The shooter was not charged.

But the news stories were vague on details. Why did the shooter kill the thief? Was violence involved? How did the thief manage to get into the vehicle? Was the thief attempting to drive off? Was the shooter ever in danger?

Shooting someone fleeing in my car or with my property seems like frontier justice, IMHO.

Vigilantism is very common when people lose trust in institutions and feel that police are not taking them seriously. Do steal cars and you won't get shot.

Contrary to what people may say in the comments, J6 did not involve vigilantism; those were criminals.

good point. if police could sit in their ass and have citizens recover their own stolen vehicles boy howdy, pass the dunkin' donuts box.


I first read that as "drunkin' donuts box" which may fit also.
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: khatores: AirForceVet: FTA: Officer Nick Soliz said that people shouldn't take matters into their own hands if their car is stolen.

In Huntsville, AL, we had a guy shoot someone stealing his car from a gas station. The shooter was not charged.

But the news stories were vague on details. Why did the shooter kill the thief? Was violence involved? How did the thief manage to get into the vehicle? Was the thief attempting to drive off? Was the shooter ever in danger?

Shooting someone fleeing in my car or with my property seems like frontier justice, IMHO.

Vigilantism is very common when people lose trust in institutions and feel that police are not taking them seriously. Do steal cars and you won't get shot.

Contrary to what people may say in the comments, J6 did not involve vigilantism; those were criminals.

Justifying murder. A bold take unless one is a psychopath with a room full of guns


I didn't present an argument of any kind.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I do believe we have a law that says you can kill a cattle rustler in possession of rustled cattle. A man's truck is as close as we have to a workhorse these days. Of course, it would have been better for all around if the man had worked with police to recover stolen property, but I bet we'd be seeing an article about how police shot a man tracked down with an AirTag instead.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Okay Mr. Police officer.  Tell me what happens typically with a car jacking.  I am going to guess a majority are never recovered.

I think they are just upset murdering a thief causes them more paper work than ignoring the car jacking crime
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm 90% sure that guy was a Farker...but he said he was from Arizona when some 'illegals' stole his truck. Haven't heard from him in a while. I wonder if he finally got arrested for storming the capitol on January 6th
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 minute ago  

khatores: sinko swimo: khatores: AirForceVet: FTA: Officer Nick Soliz said that people shouldn't take matters into their own hands if their car is stolen.

In Huntsville, AL, we had a guy shoot someone stealing his car from a gas station. The shooter was not charged.

But the news stories were vague on details. Why did the shooter kill the thief? Was violence involved? How did the thief manage to get into the vehicle? Was the thief attempting to drive off? Was the shooter ever in danger?

Shooting someone fleeing in my car or with my property seems like frontier justice, IMHO.

Vigilantism is very common when people lose trust in institutions and feel that police are not taking them seriously. Do steal cars and you won't get shot.

Contrary to what people may say in the comments, J6 did not involve vigilantism; those were criminals.

good point. if police could sit in their ass and have citizens recover their own stolen vehicles boy howdy, pass the dunkin' donuts box.

I first read that as "drunkin' donuts box" which may fit also.


I initially read it as "drunkin'", too.
/weird.
 
