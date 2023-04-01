 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   Only $75,000 for 2 months in the hospital?
33
Cythraul
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTA: Vogt was then diagnosed with a host of medical issues, including severe sepsis, E.coli, septic shock, cerebral hemorrhage, and acute GI bleeding.

And she managed to do this without eating at a Chipotle.   Impressive.
 
Yoeman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pfft, my bill was $68,000 for 2 days. Heart attack. No stent, no anything. I got a friggin ultrasound.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's storage fees for the morgue
 
Yoeman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's why, regardless of any medical issue I have in the future, I will stay home and die.
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The requested actual amount of damages doesn't have to be specified at this point I bet. Just categorized. So, yeah, >75k.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If Donald Trump really wants handcuffs he should take a swing at a cop
 
Yoeman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where the fark did can I get an amen come from??
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

khatores
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Overall solution to this kind of thing: Don't eat at these kinds of drive-up, shiat shuffling places.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How long did it take her to seek medical care? IANAD, but, Septic Shock, GI Bleeding, and Cerebral Hemmhoraging doesn't sound like something that just pops up immediately. Never heard if norovirus or food poisoning having that sort of reaction.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Vogt was then diagnosed with a host of medical issues, including severe sepsis, E.coli, septic shock, cerebral hemorrhage, and acute GI bleeding.

A couple of those I can see but can bad food really cause septic shock and a cerebral hemorrhage?
I mean, if a bad burger can cause all that, maybe she has some other underlying health issues that she needs to address.
 
6nome
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I'm not sure, but I thought it was funny.

/likes anal beads

/can't believe it's not butter
 
ZMugg [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My stepfather spent 2 months in the hospital after losing a leg to the 'Beetus. Later, while going over the bill there was a $3000 charge for "consulting fees". A Doctor would stick his head in the door and ask, "How are we feeling, today?". $50 charge.

Fuck hospitals.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

e coli & salmonella can both start out as the runs.  And people do ignore that.  And think they'll be fine. And then suddenly rapidly not good
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The biatch won't we all know it
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

It's a limited-time April Fool's thing.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Her husband "endured changes in their marital relationship including a loss of consortium,"

I assume this lawsuit is asking to pay for his Consorts then?
 
ifky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AMEN - Opening Theme Song Credits - ( 1986 - 1991 )
Youtube WJfX_HFV3f4
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Yeah, but how long does that have to persist and progress for Septic Shock and Brain Hemmorhaging to develop? To wait to the point you are on death's door to seek medical treatment is not a good idea. Totally not defending Wendy's or the worker responsible, but at what point could that have been prevented also?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've been to greater than $500/night places (rarely).  I wouldn't have even been resuscitated there for that price.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I did a telehealth call to go over the results of a blood panel with my PCP. They billed my insurance $285 for a phone call that was literally less than 5 minutes long.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Franklin's Tower - Slightly Stoopid (Grateful Dead Cover) (ft. Bob Weir & Karl Denson)
Youtube pK4KEDBdftk
 
Moose out front
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

It's a limited-time April Fool's thing.


It must appear different for everyone because on my screen it says /likes anal beads.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

It must appear different for everyone because on my screen it says /likes anal beads.


Don't kink shame
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Having your mangled ass carted into a hospital is exactly the same thing as throwing a velcro dart at your spa map to decide where to spend the weekend.

You'll understand this when your superior job-creating talents win you the scratch-off.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

It must appear different for everyone because on my screen it says /likes anal beads.


April Fool's on Fark can get pretty tiresome.

/Lord of the weasel midgets
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

It's no different than c19. Many times you think you're getting better.  (While others didn't even get sick)
And then blue lips.
This is a guess on my part. They took anti runs meds?

/I would like to go to Paris, but first I need to learn how to play the accordion.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

You'll understand this when your superior job-creating talents win you the scratch-off.


✍ 🥗?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I mean, if a bad burger can cause all that, maybe she has some other underlying health issues that she needs to address.


Yes. E. coli is bacteria that produces a toxin, and if that toxin moves into the bloodstream, that's where sepsis comes from. It happens very fast--one minute the person is fine, the next they're literally at death's door. Once the organs start to fail, its a cascade effect (that's why doctors call it "crashing" when you die like that).

With something like E. coli or salmonella that starts off as "just diarrhea" or "just food poisoning" a healthy adult might think they were okay until suddenly they're vomiting and shiatting blood. Then it's almost too late.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

It must appear different for everyone because on my screen it says /likes anal beads.


That'll disappear from your post tomorrow. Since a bunch of us have quoted it, though, it'll be there forever.

/is all out of bubblegum
 
indy_kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I did a telehealth call to go over the results of a blood panel with my PCP. They billed my insurance $285 for a phone call that was literally less than 5 minutes long.


Your insurance company almost certainly has an agreement with your PCP that limits the charge to $20-30.

The people who get screwed are the ones who don't have insurance, or their insurance company doesn't have an agreement with your PCP ("out-of-network"). The number is totally mase up by the PCP's company; they could bill $3000 if they wanted. An "in-network" PCP will still get only $20-30.

This is the reason for much of the cost of health care in the US: the number of people who do nothing but handle paperwork, or lawyers and accountants for both sides negotiating the "in-network" numbers. Single-payer would put all providers into one network, and 3 out of 6 people who work in the doctor's office could be let go. That leaves the doctor, a nurse, and a receptionist/billing clerk.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
 I plummed the comments so you don't have to.

RM1_USN_Ret018
1 day ago

But was she wearing a mask? And did she have the "shot" and the 25 different boosters as required?

1911¤trp
12 hours ago

If she took the mask off even for a second, while NOT eating, she in violation of COVID mask laws and should be executed.
Replying to 1911¤trp

I don't believe in executing anyone for not wearing a mask. I just look at them as sheep following the one in front of them.
weknowfreedom

I never eat fast food anymore. The people working there look like they just got out of prison, they're usually mean and I worry about what they do to my food because of my skin color since I'm now a third class citizen in the USA. I also worry about giving my card to them. My brother had his card hacked several times and finally figured out it was at a fast food restaurant. Last and probably least, it's bad for you.
juliet7bravo
Ilive in a small town. Most of the people working in our fast food restaurants are at least 60 and clean. From being "starter" jobs for kids, they've morphed into being jobs for retirees to supplement their income. Mostly because kids won't work.
ScienceDoc931
doh123
Exactly - just look at who they hire these days.. and how they do not train them in safe practices. Most workers barely speak english (first warning sign). Sadly, good hygiene and sanitation is not really enforced at fast food restaurants (and even upscale). Signs in bathrooms and kitchens mean nothing to employees who simply do not care about being hygienic. This is further amplified due to the fact that many employees are just not brought up with sanitation and good hygiene. I have also been sick within hours of eating at fast food restaurants, so my family and I have resorted to just eating at home and being safer.
 
6nome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Single payer really is the way to go.

/also known as Big-Boy Bottom
 
