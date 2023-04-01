 Skip to content
(Straits Times)   Ice, crystal meth, coke, three vapes and a cable knife - this guy coulda had a good time had he not tried to leave Singapore   (straitstimes.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Methamphetamine, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Central Narcotics Bureau, Singapore, Johor-Singapore Causeway, Kitchen knife, Singapore-registered car, wrong turn  
•       •       •

aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Doesn't sound like a good time to me.  I've tried most drugs at least once, with the exception of amphetamines and heroin, because fark that shiat.  I don't need to be amped up or addicted in one use.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
a cable knife

So did he fix the cable?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Singapore? Don't fall asleep while you're ashore.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some dumpster fires just roll into the lake all by themselves, I guess.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby doesn't seem too up-to-date with drug terminology. As per TFA which Subby may or may not have read, the guy had crystal meth (also known as ice in some parts of the world) and heroin (which is definitely not the same as 'coke').

Crystal meth is called ice where I live. I laugh my arse off every time I see a poster for "Disney on Ice" or similar.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ice and crystal meth are the same thing.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Guy could have a good weekend "IN" Singapore with all that.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: Subby doesn't seem too up-to-date with drug terminology. As per TFA which Subby may or may not have read, the guy had crystal meth (also known as ice in some parts of the world) and heroin (which is definitely not the same as 'coke').

Crystal meth is called ice where I live. I laugh my arse off every time I see a poster for "Disney on Ice" or similar.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Ice and crystal meth are the same thing.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Maybe
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Everyone is watching
Muse - Uprising "lyrics"
Youtube xtqcfmTQm4Q
 
ukexpat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's a caning.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I love these moments, talk to your friends and loved ones about politics in these fleeting days
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Ice and crystal meth are the same thing.


Not really. Ice is to meth what double-malt is to beer. Yeah, they're both alcohol and made of grain, but...
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Snapper Carr: Ice and crystal meth are the same thing.

Not really. Ice is to meth what double-malt is to beer. Yeah, they're both alcohol and made of grain, but...


I did the stuff for 2 decades.  They're just different names for the same thing.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
the driver was found with three vapes and a cable knife

Wait, was it a knife for splicing cable, or a knife made out of steel cable?

Cuz one of those is way cooler than the other.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nbt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
WTF, possession of drugs in Singapore is extremely hazardous to your health.
 
susler
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Safeguarding Singapore's borders is ICA's top priority.

They weren't safeguarding anything, the guy was on his way out of the country.
 
emonk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's a lot wrong with that article.  Or that country.

Vapes and kitchen knives are bad?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Doesn't sound like a good time to me.  I've tried most drugs at least once, with the exception of amphetamines and heroin, because fark that shiat.  I don't need to be amped up or addicted in one use.


I remember almost 20 years ago when a coworker had mentioned how he did coke once at a party in the 80s. He said that he didn't care for it and didn't see what all the fuss was about.

At that point my friend and I became fascinated and we pestered him with all sorts of questions about what the high was like, did he use a straw, a rolled hundred dollar bill, or a long fingernail? What other drugs he had done, and what they were like too?

He was caught off guard because he said people usually share stories, or get preachy if he spoke about drugs. No one ever before asked such questions. He laughed abd said we were nerds who needed to do some drugs and have our own experiences.

So we asked where we could get LSD. He told us we needed to do shrooms first and work up to harder psychedelics first.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nbt: WTF, possession of drugs in Singapore is extremely hazardous to your health.


It sure is.  They hang drug traffickers there using the long drop method and aren't shy about doing it.
 
