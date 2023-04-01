 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   It's all "You" songs night on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT). We find out where Lois disappeared to & how she ended up passing out in Clark's arms at the Freeville telegraph office. Why couldn't Superman find her when he searched the town from the air   (tunein.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Standing' by...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost a colossal DUH moment.

I forgot to put the songs in order in the playlist.
You'd think that if you uploaded a bunch of songs and you told the software to put those songs in a playlist that they'd be put in that order once uploaded.  Nope.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: Almost a colossal DUH moment.

I forgot to put the songs in order in the playlist.
You'd think that if you uploaded a bunch of songs and you told the software to put those songs in a playlist that they'd be put in that order once uploaded.  Nope.


Oh, you...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Heh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I remember a stack of 78's at my parent's house, and this was one of them.

Could never find them.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Heh again...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: I remember a stack of 78's at my parent's house, and this was one of them.

Could never find them.


I have a stack of my late father's 78s in the living room...I need to take pics of some of the interesting titles and post them here.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Heh again...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Heh again...

[Fark user image 850x166]


You get a smart & funny for that one.  Thanks for the favorite
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Lorelle: Heh again...

[Fark user image 850x166]

You get a smart & funny for that one.  Thanks for the favorite


I love the Fark filters on April 1st.
 
