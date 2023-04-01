 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Oregon & Washington State Walmarts to eliminate all bags next month. You'll just have to dash out thru the doors with whatever you've got under your arms like everybody else   (kink.fm) divider line
    plastic bags, Canada, Mexico, reusable grocery totes, Grocery store  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should sell inexpensive ones, for 5 or 10 cents, paper bags.   I don't care for plastic bags, unless they're robust enough to be used several times.   Aldi has those, it also has paper bags.    I do own cloth bags, but I do at times want to buy a paper bag for the trash can in the office, or the car.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Waldis
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have finally reached the point where I remember to grab a couple of reusable bags out of the car maybe 50% of the time. Being able to buy bags for $0.08 a pop saves me from having to take an unbagged load of groceries to the parking lot and bag them up as I put them in the car (save that shizz for Costco runs). I didn't really need another reason not to shop at wallyworld but here it is anyway.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I have finally reached the point where I remember to grab a couple of reusable bags out of the car maybe 50% of the time. Being able to buy bags for $0.08 a pop saves me from having to take an unbagged load of groceries to the parking lot and bag them up as I put them in the car (save that shizz for Costco runs). I didn't really need another reason not to shop at wallyworld but here it is anyway.


i have to make sure i go back to the car after i've unloaded my groceries to put the bags back in the car, otherwise i have to buy more bags when I go to get groceries.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Sam's Club in effect.   They'll probably keep a bin of old boxes handy or you can just buy your own insulated bags and reuse them forever.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four 4 years we had 4 reusable bags. They was like a buck from HEB. Green ones. Always had them in the trunk.  They was even in the trunk after we shopped.
They should just do cloth bags with a deposit.  I'd remember that and take it inside.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whelp. I guess I'll just have to keep going to my local grocery store with carpeted aisles, olive bar and mink-lined komodo dragon skin bags.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like that.
Jane's Addiction - Been Caught Stealing (Official Music Video) | Warner Vault
Youtube jrwjiO1MCVs
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hand-carry baskets are still free!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been using my own bags for years.  It took a bit of time to remember to grab some (use to leave them in the car, but now we only have the one vehicle).   But I did train myself to grab some in the big basket by the door (grab the keys, grab the bags).  I have a LOT of them from the time I kept forgetting.   Also leave a couple in the truck just in case.

Once in a while I will buy the paper bags just to have some on hand.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredbox: Hand-carry baskets are still free!


I forget which it was, but one of my local stores started putting those security tags on the hand baskets.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under my arms?  IN MY PANTS, you mean.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I order online now.  Some other ashhole can figure all this shait out while I burn styrofoam in the dumpster out back.  We all have to do our part.

/knows whether the chicken or egg came first
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having solved all other problems...
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
harrclin.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: That's why I order online now.  Some other ashhole can figure all this shait out while I burn styrofoam in the dumpster out back.  We all have to do our part.


No pouring used crankcase oil down the drain?
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I made the handle tie bags in college, 100,000 a day.  I now use them for cleaning the litter boxes.  We mostly get groceries in reusable bags but getting plastic bags allows us to clean cat boxes so I hope they don't go away
 
Mrs. Todd's Mechanic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

trialpha: aungen: That's why I order online now.  Some other ashhole can figure all this shait out while I burn styrofoam in the dumpster out back.  We all have to do our part.

No pouring used crankcase oil down the drain?


I'm guessing I should probably stop burning my old car tires?
 
dkimball
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Have fun...they've been doing this in NJ for almost a year and I keep forgetting to bring bags to the grocery store
 
ShiniSenko
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We got collapsible crates from Costco. But what I really want is the collapsible shopping cart.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Once again leaving consumers holding the bag.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They have these plastic baskets by the doors that are perfect for bringing all your groceries home, and they are free!

/ask me about my username!
 
zerkalo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Junkies here can manage two cases of beer per arm. And now Target has SPD at the front door.
 
The Gunslinger Roland
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: They should sell inexpensive ones, for 5 or 10 cents, paper bags.   I don't care for plastic bags, unless they're robust enough to be used several times.   Aldi has those, it also has paper bags.    I do own cloth bags, but I do at times want to buy a paper bag for the trash can in the office, or the car.


That is what they do.  The bags are thicker than the old ones and cost .08 each.  They are supposedly more reusable than the old one-use ones, but only by a few uses.  I just buy new bags each time and use them to empty out the cat's litter box.
 
olorin604
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I just throw the whole cart in the back of the truck.

Speaking of which anyone have any idea to get rid of a couple score slightly used shopping carts?
 
Halfmast Trousers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/d545PS_AkOw
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just roll the cart out the car and make few extra trips into house.  It's good exercise.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

olorin604: I just throw the whole cart in the back of the truck.

Speaking of which anyone have any idea to get rid of a couple score slightly used shopping carts?


shopping carts live in creeks where they belong!
 
assjuice
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Four 4 years we had 4 reusable bags. They was like a buck from HEB. Green ones. Always had them in the trunk.  They was even in the trunk after we shopped.
They should just do cloth bags with a deposit.  I'd remember that and take it inside.


Me had bag to. Dey gud bag. Put food in. Den take home. Ungh.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I reuse all my plastic bags.  Take lunch to work, use them for trash bags in the bathrooms, take things other places for picnics and parties and such.
They never just go to waste.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Get some cloth bags like a thinking human being, and quit being a farking idjit.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

trialpha: aungen: That's why I order online now.  Some other ashhole can figure all this shait out while I burn styrofoam in the dumpster out back.  We all have to do our part.

No pouring used crankcase oil down the drain?


No, of course not.

You use the motor oil as a combustible for the Styrofoam. A little Benzomatic torch for that 350F flashpoint and you got yourself a nice little dumpster fire.
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I reuse all my plastic bags.  Take lunch to work, use them for trash bags in the bathrooms, take things other places for picnics and parties and such.
They never just go to waste.


That's what most people do. When Hawaii passed it's onerous plastic bag ban a few years ago I looked into the research. Plastic bags are the most recycled material. The vast majority of people use them as lunch or trash bags. Once bans go into effect people just buy more lunch and trash bags. So there is no benefit to the environment. But stores love bans because it gives them an excuse to make millions selling bags.

/That reminds me, I need to buy more socks for my pet hamster
 
sleze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I reuse all my plastic bags.  Take lunch to work, use them for trash bags in the bathrooms, take things other places for picnics and parties and such.
They never just go to waste.


THIS.

I use my plastic bags to pick up after the dogs.  I use the plastic bags from other stores at Wegmans and in my town where they banned them.  I was asked once by the car how I got them and said that checkout 6 is the VIP lane.  Gave me a chuckle.

What I DON'T understand is why they don't just give away paper bags like they used to.  They HAVE to charge for them by law.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

James T. Kirk: MythDragon: I reuse all my plastic bags.  Take lunch to work, use them for trash bags in the bathrooms, take things other places for picnics and parties and such.
They never just go to waste.

That's what most people do. When Hawaii passed it's onerous plastic bag ban a few years ago I looked into the research. Plastic bags are the most recycled material. The vast majority of people use them as lunch or trash bags. Once bans go into effect people just buy more lunch and trash bags. So there is no benefit to the environment. But stores love bans because it gives them an excuse to make millions selling bags.


ROFL, how much do plastic bags cost on your planet, Kirk?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: They should sell inexpensive ones, for 5 or 10 cents, paper bags.   I don't care for plastic bags, unless they're robust enough to be used several times.   Aldi has those, it also has paper bags.    I do own cloth bags, but I do at times want to buy a paper bag for the trash can in the office, or the car.

/I never said I didn't fondle that sheep


California has been doing this for, what, five years now?  You can bring your own bags, and pretty much every store sells their own branded fabric (for some definition of fabric) for $1.00 or so.  Or you can pay for grocery bags (paper or plastic, your choice) at $0.10 a piece.  The plastic ones they usually sell are pretty heavy duty and can be used multiple times for other stuff.  The paper ones are just like the paper ones we've had for many decades.

It only applies to grocery stores for some reason.  If I go to Home Depot they still have all the free plastic bags you wish to use.

/but if I think about it more, the opposite is probably true
 
khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: They have these plastic baskets by the doors that are perfect for bringing all your groceries home, and they are free!


Back in the day I had a buyer who would return sample units of weed (still in the turkey bag) in a paper bag stuffed into a Safeway hand basket. He would leave the baskets in the van.

So after a while we just had a bunch of stolen Safeway hand baskets around the house. We ended up using them for taking garbage out, drying, all kinds of things. They're actually really useful.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

James T. Kirk: When Hawaii passed it's onerous plastic bag ban a few years ago I looked into the research.


Onerous?   You poor thing.   And "I did my own research".

/Aw, pony pucks!
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I started bringing in my own bags.  Funniest thing though - once I started that people give me a wide berth.  Every cashier I walk up to suddenly goes on break.  And the cops get called to the store EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.  I don't know what the problem is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: They should sell inexpensive ones, for 5 or 10 cents, paper bags.   I don't care for plastic bags, unless they're robust enough to be used several times.   Aldi has those, it also has paper bags.    I do own cloth bags, but I do at times want to buy a paper bag for the trash can in the office, or the car.


Wegmans (a grocery chain in NY and PA) dropped plastic bags last year. and that's all fine and dandy with me, except that every time I go there - I always forget to bring bags with me. have a bunch at the house, but never think about it until I'm walking in the store and I go "goddammit - forgot them again"

but they do have paper bags that they sell for a quarter. and normally that would be fine with me, except that they are the worst paper bags ever made. if you put more than three items into one - they rip. they're so cheap that you can't reuse them for anything or even make a cover for a school textbook - they just end up going in the recycling bin

/by the way - when I tried to explain to my ten year old that back in a day we'd use brown paper bags to make book covers for our textbooks to protect them so they could get used by other students year after year, well let's just say she looked at me like I was going off on one of my daddy stories about life in the olden days and went back to playing on her iPad.
 
