(WBAL-TV Baltimore)   Good thing them Duke boys don't live in Maryland   (wbaltv.com) divider line
24
631 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2023 at 8:05 PM (48 minutes ago)



24 Comments     (+0 »)
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. Write tickets for the obnoxiously loud motorcycles too.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Good. Write tickets for the obnoxiously loud motorcycles too.


Oh, you know that this will only be used on non-albinos.  Play rapey-lynchy country at 2000 dB and the cops wont even bat an eye

/horsefeathers!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Good. Write tickets for the obnoxiously loud motorcycles too.


I'm ok with that.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
L'Trimm - Cars with the Boom (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6fMERyRz498
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But loud pahps make mah rahd go fastuh!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where I live, there's two jackasses who drive customized Honda Civics with those goddamn Cherry Bomb mufflers.  Maine made them illegal, MA should too.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Had a guy with loud fart-can mufflered car next to me. I did a jerk off motion with my left hand. He was not amused.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"This is America. Since when can we not have a loud car anymore?" said Cole Ferguson.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Do whistle tips count?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "This is America. Since when can we not have a loud car anymore?" said Cole Ferguson.

[Fark user image 289x162]


I love how "This is America" is an asshole's response when people tell them not to be dicks.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What if it's registered in a state that doesn't care?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
An automated system to detect and ticket loud  cars, what could possibly go wrong?

Did the news station go out of its way to find sovereign citizens to interview or are Marylanders unaware that there are already noise regulations on the books?
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I dunno about all that. I live in Montgomery County, MD. One of my neighbors has a loud muffler, but it's not like it's an issue. His car is loud when he leaves and when he arrives. It's not really a big deal, and it's not like we have some sort of plague of loud cars in the area.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hope that includes ice cream wagons, too.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hear, hear. These assholes have been making a public nuisance of themselves with impunity for far, far too long. I'm fine with loud noise if it serves a purpose like construction noise or an ambulance, but loud exhausts are literally just noise for the sake of noise, and don't give me that "loud pipes save lives" bullsh*t.

Leave your car and/or motorcycle's butthole alone.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Assume they're talking about the fast and furious morons with the fart tubes on their Honda civics? I'm okay with that. Or are they also including the occasional classic muscle car like a 70' Cuda with Flowmasters?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Good. Write tickets for the obnoxiously loud motorcycles too.


PART of that is, allegedly, so they don't get run over.

I don't know if that is ACTUALLY a thing or not.

/ I will say that you always know when those F'ers are around
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Hear, hear. These assholes have been making a public nuisance of themselves with impunity for far, far too long. I'm fine with loud noise if it serves a purpose like construction noise or an ambulance, but loud exhausts are literally just noise for the sake of noise, and don't give me that "loud pipes save lives" bullsh*t.

Leave your car and/or motorcycle's butthole alone.


The thinking is that loud fartcans attract chicks.

I'm a little unclear on the mechanism but that's the theory.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TwowheelinTim: Good. Write tickets for the obnoxiously loud motorcycles too.

PART of that is, allegedly, so they don't get run over.

I don't know if that is ACTUALLY a thing or not.

/ I will say that you always know when those F'ers are around


I don't buy it for a second. If they were really worried about it, they wouldn't lane split.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was just outside smoking a cigarette, and a motorcycle pulled by.  The bike itself wasn't that loud, but what's funny is they were blaring Looks That Kill on the stereo.  That's pretty cool.
 
djZorbof
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good. My neighborhood is full of these jack-offs.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

djZorbof: Good. My neighborhood is full of these jack-offs.


I might be able to deal if it was a cool 1950s hotrod, but a modified Honda subcompact car, with a muffler specifically designed to be super loud?  C'mon.
 
