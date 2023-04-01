 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   At 10:30PM ET it's time for Noise Factor and who is pushing the air through the speakers this week you ask? Lord Dying, Earl of Hell, Empress, Hypnopilot, Brain Police, Hermano, and more. Plus an amusing story about a wah pedal   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Once again I'm not sure if I/we'll be around later. Today is for a really good reason though. You see, this afternoon we watched Canadian Bacon and I'm not sure if a state of war still exists between the U.S. and you Canuckleheads.  So for fear of being labeled a collaborator, tonight may have to be yet another pass.  And a word of warning in your direction as well (based upon prior year's friendship I do feel I have an obligation to point this out), you promoting your propaganda on a server that is down under the hat may get you strung up once hostilities cease.

Perhaps sometime off in the future we can once again be friends under the banner of musical noise, but this week though...

_/as of a couple of hours ago the archives were updated through the show on the 18th so there is a little progress on that front
_/_/uh oh, I just used those Canadian influenced hockey inspired slashies, I may be in trouble here... I blame you (which I would have done regardless...but ya know...)
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Haha, thanks RT.

Mike should be updating the archives soon, if he hasn't already.
 
