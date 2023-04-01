 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Old fat guys are naturally buoyant   (denver7.com) divider line
18
    More: Spiffy, Leadership, Lifeguard, above story, Team leader, city's Rec Center pool, rag tag team, team leader Al Hooper, lap swim  
•       •       •

575 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2023 at 6:35 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFG floats in pee!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: TFG floats in pee!


So would you
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go there and pull a Squints on someone's grandpa

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Necessary...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adj_m [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oi that guy's drowning over there!

I got em!

Oi that guy's drowning over there!

I got em!

Oi that guy's drowning over there!

I got em!

/that's about as useful as a screen door on a submarine.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They float better?  I guess that Depends.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Spiffy" by the subby who likes pools underpaying able bodied lifeguards, that he can drown when an old man is unable to reach him in time.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Young fat ones are naturally bouyant too, yanno.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
(Baywatch opening credits theme at volume 11)
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No we're not.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The old guys are actually watching the pool, instead of playing on their phones.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Whatever works I guess.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: They float better?  I guess that Depends.

/applesauce!


Figure I'd best capture that particular value-add
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No, we are not natural floaties, we tend to sink like rocks. Your best bet is to try to grab hold of some 20-something hardbody to stay afloat (while holding them underwater, of course).
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I didn't even know pools had lawns.
 
JRoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Helps if they use alien pod people.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was at Disney World, before I dropped a bunch of weight.  I could float on my back and drift all over the pool, even falling asleep at times.  The lifeguard called out to me, worried that I wasn't moving.  I told him if I was face up, I'm fine.  Face down, come get me.

/Lost 100 lbs, less floaty now
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.