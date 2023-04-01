 Skip to content
Crowd sourcing code for your app is the new meta
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too bad he can't afford employees.  Seems like a great opportunity to introduce malware.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why doesn't he give me $10m as an act of goodwill?
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, wait.

The world's richest man is serious!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The people he pays shouldn't even work for him. Why the fark would anyone else?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas or grass, Elmo. No one wants your fat hairy ass.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are only watching the fire. Ain't nobody putting it out for free.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I'll get right on it, Elmo.

/jerk off motion is the only correct answer.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not now
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His ideas are getting worse by the week.  Crap, he's going to run for office soon, isn't he?

/talks to telemarketers for fun
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And crowd-sourced code is the best code.  The best.  And all the pieces fit and work together as optimally as possible.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

williamlegate: Elon Musk, in a Twitter space, asks for engineers outside of Twitter to consider working for free to improve Twitter's code base as an act of goodwill


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure. I can see that.

Just release the code base under the GPL, and there will probably be quite a few folk lining up.

Oh, wait? You want to keep it proprietary? Fark you, pay everyone.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll get right in that.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of the exposure!

/performed self-apendectomy
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 PRINT("F*CK OFF")
20 GOTO 10
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sigdiamond2000: Think of the exposure!


s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here ya go. Have all my code.

Next day: Why is Twitter down?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems like a fun and exiting way to test malware.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly you don't become the world's richest person by paying people for valuable work.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean, hate twitter all we want but their code base before his arrival was rock solid.

There might be good stuff worth copying still
 
buravirgil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Trump should just have it to himself. All in favor?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All kidding aside, I'm sure that Chet Americanman knows some people willing to help out for free.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At least he's up front about not paying people and not hiring lawyers/construction companies/etc to do work then stiffing them.

Doesn't make Musk any less of a piece of shiat.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That would be a wonderful opportunity for some Russian "volunteers" to make great "improvements".
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wait, you were serious? Please, allow me to laugh even harder!!!
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So it's not even the old $10k contest scam.  FFS.
 
starsrift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No, it isn't, subby. Stack Exchange isn't one of the most popular wobsites for no reason.
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: People are only watching the fire. Ain't nobody putting it out for free.


Reminds me of the time Gram was pissed at one of my cousins.  "I wouldn't cross the street to piss on him if he was on fire."
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Do you want to develop an app?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Not now

/Road apples!!


Fark user image
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Trump should just have it to himself. All in favor?


I was convinced Musk would buy out Truth Social.  That'd give Twitter back its #1 draw while Trump got a cash infusion and could walk away from the financial mess of the whole thing.  Convinced.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Guise, I'm beginning to suspect this Elon guy might not be all that clever a businessman. Guise?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Generating it via ChatGPT is the new "code's compiling!" sword fight...
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The most farked up part is this guy genuinely thinks this is a great initiative in his own little skewed filter between him and the real world that he's created for himself.

I used ot think he was just a rich guy with a flair for slightly-douchey comments.  Phony Stark indeed.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Elon probably thinks Twitter users are employees and should do what he tells him to do, and pay for the privilege of being labeled a sychophant
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Wait, you were serious? Please, allow me to laugh even harder!!!

/Sufferin' sheep dip!


And I would like to thank Fark for adding the sufferin' sheep dip to my post :).
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Too bad he can't afford employees.  Seems like a great opportunity to introduce malware.


Didn't someone prove Elno doesn't have an HR department for twatter?
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: aleister_greynight: Too bad he can't afford employees.  Seems like a great opportunity to introduce malware.

Didn't someone prove Elno doesn't have an HR department for twatter?


FTFY.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Elon probably thinks Twitter users are employees


When it's free, you're the product subscription.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, because that worked out so well last time...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He lives by a Warrior's Code. Something you people cannot begin to fathom.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Guise, I'm beginning to suspect this Elon guy might not be all that clever a businessman. Guise?


I thought he was a grifter!!!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jtown: wildcardjack: People are only watching the fire. Ain't nobody putting it out for free.

Reminds me of the time Gram was pissed at one of my cousins.  "I wouldn't cross the street to piss on him if he was on fire."


Classy lady
 
1funguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

little big man: His ideas are getting worse by the week.  Crap, he's going to run for office soon, isn't he?


"President Elmo is fighting to save America!  Everyone, rush to the phones and send President Elmo money for his defense fund..."

Oh, wait.

It's already been done.

It's called "trumpin' for money" now.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can certainly contribute a few thousand lines of BASIC spaghetti code.
Twitter's new feature: Eliza.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

6nome: He lives by a Warrior's Code. Something you people cannot begin to fathom.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, we know lol.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
*reads some of the tweet responses*

*tires of elon's myriad, clueless dickriders*

*decides to submit various examples from shiatcode.net*

/muck!
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=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%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1642229061823995905&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2F12808078%2FCrowd-sourcing-code-for-your-app-is-new-meta&sessionId=26168d2a50fe4ff5ed9ca2ab0e2a44bdc182db9c&siteScreenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=aaf4084522e3a%3A1674595607486&width=550px]


Engineers ask Elon to go fark himself.

/trained a flock of sheep to play basketball
 
