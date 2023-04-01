 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   In today's "media people are a bunch of clueless idiots" lesson, here is the definitive guide to using the phrase "uncharted waters". Hint: "unchartered" is WRONG, CNN   (dictionary.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby, for all intensive purposes "unchartered" and "uncharted" are homonyms, which means they have virtually identical meanings. While it's true that "uncharted" means "unmapped" or "unknown," and "unchartered" means "unregulated" or "un-contracted," you can extrapolate that an unmapped region would *also* be unregulated, or visa versa. Now, there are purists out there, sure -- grammar Nazis, some might call them -- whose complete obsession with not overturning the apple tart of literary law will lead them to never admit that this is true, that people who embrace such lax rules of behavior when it comes to speech or writing are themselves responsible for the collective degradation of our society itself. But they are doing little more than harnessing a convenient escape goat in this case. Irregardless of their protestations, you can safely kick their opinion to the curve, where it belongs, and continue about your way.
 
majestic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now do desert island vs. deserted island.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale...
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
After months of rain, I've gotten extremely tired of the phrase "atmospheric river"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BTW, brilliant post.
 
E.S.Q. [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Unless someone has chartered all those waters, they aren't wrong.

whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Here be dragons" has always worked for me
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I think you are actually tired of the actual atmospheric rivers, or Pineapple Express' (name your storm system as you wish).  We've had an awful lot of them, I must say, and I'm someone in the PNW that doesn't own an umbrella.   Or as a friend once said when were caught out in a rainstorm, "You can tell us local idiots, we're the ones without a hat".
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Desert island: No flora or fauna.
Deserted island: Flora and fauna, no people.
Desserted island: Full of yummy cakes and pies etc.
 
