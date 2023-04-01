 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Christian-themed board game concerns church, Cardinal Ackbar   (wfla.com) divider line
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good to have a wholesome, Christian alternative to the evil ouija board.  I mean, you really do need to be certain that you are hearing from God before you do anything crazy or drastic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All powerful god gets flummoxed by a 14 1/2 by 9 1/5 board with letters and numbers on it.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: It's good to have a wholesome, Christian alternative to the evil ouija board.  I mean, you really do need to be certain that you are hearing from God before you do anything crazy or drastic.
[Fark user image image 425x318]


God says someone should give me a month of Total FARK.

/Holy Ghost vouches for him it's legit.
 
groppet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So something that they don't understand is from thr devil, sounds about par for the course.

/tried the "give me more wishes" gambit on a genie, and it worked
 
EL EM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until Bezuzu shows up.
 
skyotter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Goodbye Jesus
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
*draws a card and reads* Mommy? Daddy? Why does the bible talk about guys with penises like those of donkeys?

/the irony in the Christofascists wanting to ban books and such they find pornographic/inappropriate, considering all of the smut and filth you can find in the Bible.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, local officials got rather upset this one time we crucified the Jewish kid for Easter.

/secretly loves K-pop
 
lefty248
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It amazes me that people actually believe this idiotic BS.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: All powerful god gets flummoxed by a 14 1/2 by 9 1/5 board with letters and numbers on it.


The board was developed by We--Jehova Enterprises...
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lefty248: It amazes me that people actually believe this idiotic BS.


Ouiji boards or organized religion?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Big ups to SecondaryControl!

i.gifer.comView Full Size


I feel the spirits flowing all through me!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You dropped a stitch.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


best HaxxorPigz injected slashy yet.
 
SirPeteTheGreat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought for absolute certain this was an April Fools' kind of thing, but there are reviews for the product from months ago. So I guess the technical term for this is "Cash Grab"
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dear everyone in TFA,

None of that crap is real.

Sincerely,
Reality-based people
 
COMALite J
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: *draws a card and reads* Mommy? Daddy? Why does the bible talk about guys with penises like those of donkeys?

/the irony in the Christofascists wanting to ban books and such they find pornographic/inappropriate, considering all of the smut and filth you can find in the Bible.

What about the book with this story of two young gay lovers?
Once upon a time there was a young crown prince named Jonny. Prince Jonny was very handsome and a great warleader under his father the King (whom you'd better call if you needed his help).

Jonny's people were at war with a mighty enemy, including one particularly hulking brute who was much bigger and stronger than anyone else around and very good with sword and shield and spear. This brute challenged Prince Jonny's dad's armies to single combat. None of the army dared to take him up on it. One day a young shepherd named Davey came and accepted the challenge and, somehow, just by throwing a rock at him, managed to kill the brute.

The king welcomed the shepherd youtb, and when Prince Jonny saw Davey for the first time, he was smitten. It was love at first sight, the love of true soulmates. The two quickly married each other in secret according to the customs of the land, which involved Jonny giving Davey the clothes he was wearing (stripping for him in the process), as well as his weapons, as a sign of both love and trust.

Jonny's daddy the king gave Davey a position at court, but after awhile he heard that the people of the kingdom were praising Davey even more than the king, saying that Davey was ten times the better warrior. The king got jealous and tried to kill Davey in the court, but Davey dodged the throwing spear, and fled.

The king was sorry, and offered one of his daughters, a princess, sister to Prince Jonny, to marry Davey, perhaps not yet knowing that Davey had already married Jonny, but back then and in that nation people could have more than one spouse. The first daughter wasn't interested and married someone else, but another princess loved Davey and agreed to marry him, in return for Davey chopping off the foreskins of the penises of a hundred of the enemy soldiers, which he did. Secretly the king was doing this hoping that the enemies would seek to kill Davey in revenge for this (or while doing it).

The king later spoke to a council which included Prince Jonny that they should kill Davey, but Jonny loved his secret husband Davey and warned him, and his wife, Jonny's sister, helped him escape.

Davey realized that if the king wanted him dead so badly, he needed to flee forever from the court and from his lovers. Jonny didn't want him to go, and said that he'd test his dad to see if his dad still wanted Davey dead. So, he did, and his dad got angry and basically said, "You son of a perverse and rebellious woman! Do you think I don't know that you've chosen Davey as your lover, to your own shame and that of your mother who gave birth to you?" Then he threatened to kill Prince Jonny unless Jonny turned Davey over to him.

Well, that was that. Jonny knew that Davey had to leave or die, and though he hated for him to go, he knew that there was no other way, so he gave Davey a pre-arranged sign to flee for his life. Before Dave left, they couldn't resist one final embrace. The two young lovers met in secret and hugged and kissed each other until Davey got a raging erection. That was the last time they saw each other alive.

Some time later, the king and all his sons including Prince Jonny were slain in battle, and Davey became king instead. He held a funeral for his beloved Jonny, made up a song in his memory, and wept as he sang the final lines, "I'm very sad for you, my beloved Jonny. You were wonderful to me. Your love for me was great, greater than that of women."
― adapted from I Samuel Chapters 17−20, plus 31, and II Samuel Chapter 1
/Yeah, tell them  this story and say truthfully that it's from a book being taught in private Christian academies!
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"So, what do you do for a living?"
"I'm an exorcist for the Catholic church."
"..."
 
