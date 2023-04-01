 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Ghost hunter claims a vengeful ghost child attacked him, damaging his $25k car . More specifically, attacked his car with a shopping cart. Why a ghost hunter would need to work at Target not explained   (foxnews.com) divider line
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't explain the why of his working at Target, but thinking a shopping cart could do $25k damage to his eleven-year-old V6 Mustang does go along with that,.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: It doesn't explain the why of his working at Target, but thinking a shopping cart could do $25k damage to his eleven-year-old V6 Mustang does go along with that,.


The damage assessment is measured in the costs to correct it, irrespective of the actual value of the vehicle.  It's after the assessment is made that it is compared to the value prior to the circumstances leading to the damage and that determines if it's totalled or not.

All that said, I expect that the body shop didn't want to work on it so they gave him a ridiculous number to make him go away.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"DUDE!"
"Bro, that's some crazy shiat right there!"
"That's messed up, dude!"
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's why you setup the D.O.T.S before leaving the parking lot.

/Director of Witty Comebacks
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So farking stupid on so many levels.

First, the article is completely stupid. A shopping cart was blown into a car and caused some damage. This wasn't done by a ghost.

Second, the subby is an idiot. It didn't say anything about $25k in damages. It says the guy just bought the car for $25k and that it scratched it.

Stupid all around.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: "DUDE!"
"Bro, that's some crazy shiat right there!"
"That's messed up, dude!"


Sometimes I wonder if most of the guys who claim to be ghost hunters are really interested in urban exploration, but had trouble getting permission to go into these old abandoned buildings.  Approaching the property owners by requesting to make a TV show about the paranormal might get them consent a lot easier than simply asking to poke around these old buildings for no reason other than their own curiosity.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghost Hunter
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Big_Doofus: So farking stupid on so many levels.

First, the article is completely stupid. A shopping cart was blown into a car and caused some damage. This wasn't done by a ghost.

Second, the subby is an idiot. It didn't say anything about $25k in damages. It says the guy just bought the car for $25k and that it scratched it.

Stupid all around.


You expect people to read the articles?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The comments in the article...comedy gold...
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I heard it was the ghost Hunter Biden, and it wasn't a shopping cart, it was a laptop.
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TWX: Big_Doofus: So farking stupid on so many levels.

First, the article is completely stupid. A shopping cart was blown into a car and caused some damage. This wasn't done by a ghost.

Second, the subby is an idiot. It didn't say anything about $25k in damages. It says the guy just bought the car for $25k and that it scratched it.

Stupid all around.

You expect people to read the articles?


You don't even have to read the article...it's in the headline.

Which you didn't read either.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: So farking stupid on so many levels.

First, the article is completely stupid. A shopping cart was blown into a car and caused some damage. This wasn't done by a ghost.

Second, the subby is an idiot. It didn't say anything about $25k in damages. It says the guy just bought the car for $25k and that it scratched it.

Stupid all around.


Not subby, but I must say that this dude is far stupider for paying $25k for that car.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm just going to farky people here to see if they reappear in the annual FARK Halloween thread....
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I got clipped by a Home Depot shopping cart on a road some distance away.

/is all out of bubblegum
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: It doesn't explain the why of his working at Target


Obviously, that's where the ghosts are! You think any decent ghosts are going to hang out at Walmart? They'd take one look at the Cleti wandering the aisles and get scared back to life.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: So farking stupid on so many levels.

First, the article is completely stupid. A shopping cart was blown into a car and caused some damage. This wasn't done by a ghost.

Second, the subby is an idiot. It didn't say anything about $25k in damages. It says the guy just bought the car for $25k and that it scratched it.

Stupid all around.


They specifically said it wasn't windy that day, who knows? More importantly, the sentence in TFA was written like shiat, I thought the same thing the first time through, give subby a break... 🤣
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think ghost and wind are not covered force majeure
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TWX: common sense is an oxymoron: It doesn't explain the why of his working at Target, but thinking a shopping cart could do $25k damage to his eleven-year-old V6 Mustang does go along with that,.

The damage assessment is measured in the costs to correct it, irrespective of the actual value of the vehicle.  It's after the assessment is made that it is compared to the value prior to the circumstances leading to the damage and that determines if it's totalled or not.

All that said, I expect that the body shop didn't want to work on it so they gave him a ridiculous number to make him go away.


Normally I'd laugh at the thought of that thing being worth $25k but JESUS CHRIST USED CAR PRICES RIGHT NOW

/so i'll make fun of the fat kid's name instead
//lol Coby Todd
 
OicheSidhe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fishing line...
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ghosts can't be bothered for this kind of stuff.  They're doing what we all would if we could stop time or turn invisible.  Stare at hot people taking showers.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OicheSidhe: Fishing line...


You might me on to something. This miiiiiiight have been staged.

If you notice, the camera moves around at the beginning. I thought it was hand-held, and frankly I still do, but I'm not sitting through another 1 minute ad to rewatch it. And, by the way, they monitized it?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I heard it was the ghost Hunter Biden, and it wasn't a shopping cart, it was a laptop.


Drink!

/worries too much about all the goldfish that have been flushed
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

seelorq: TWX: Big_Doofus: So farking stupid on so many levels.

First, the article is completely stupid. A shopping cart was blown into a car and caused some damage. This wasn't done by a ghost.

Second, the subby is an idiot. It didn't say anything about $25k in damages. It says the guy just bought the car for $25k and that it scratched it.

Stupid all around.

You expect people to read the articles?

You don't even have to read the article...it's in the headline.

Which you didn't read either.


Which apparently you couldn't comprehend. Here's the headline...
Texas man claims little boy's ghost pushed shopping cart into his $25K car, causing damage
 
Bslim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

It wasn't worth that when it was new.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Casper has always worked at target
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The damage to his car wasn't "playful" to Todd; he said the damage is upsetting as his car is thought to be worth around $25,000

https://www.kbb.com/ford/mustang/2012/

Subtract the cost of getting rid of those hideously stupid aftermarket... rimzz
 
