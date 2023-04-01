 Skip to content
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Glad I grow my own tomatoes
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Welcome to the new normal. Millennia of seasonal crop cultivation gone in 100 years.
 
Communist Middleschool Student [SwearJar]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Carbon based society: Well, there it is, the consequences of my own actions.

And fuck the sierra club.

/is never going to give you up
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Welcome to the new normal. Millennia of seasonal crop cultivation gone in 100 years.


Yeah but for a while there we really enjoyed or F350 Superduty pickup trucks.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought Governor UnSanitary of Florida sent all the tomato picking migrants to Nantucket to pick limericks.

Do they still have migrant farm workers in Cali? The Republicans should get on this as well as shutting down the restaurants, bars, hotels, and tourism industries more generally and forbiding public servants and politicians from travelling.

Fun fact:  Can you tell me who is on the $100 Canadian bil? It's Will Ferris. Look if you don't believe me.
 
Robinfro
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I don't expect there will be shortages, but there will be some gaps," he said.

Oh, but I guaran-farking-tee you the processing? (I don't know the verbage, just the process. Whoever buys harvests directly from farmers & washes/packages them like Con-Agra & Del Monte) distribution, and grocery companies sure as hell will price-gouge to the moon now that they got away with it with eggs with only a stern frown.
 
