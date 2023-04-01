 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Fuggin' fugu filets fatally fubar fanciful feast   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
17
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Friendly looking and intelligent fish, but if you choose to eat one of these little guys, you better know what you're doing or he's going to take you with him.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, 84, that's a good run.  Let go.

/buncombe!
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


/Professional Pillow Fluffer
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do they require warning labels in Malaysia? Does Malaysia have something like a Second Amendment, but for fish? I have many questions.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jbc: [res.cloudinary.com image 500x375]


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Poison fish...  Poison fish... TASTY FISH!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Worst sushi order ever
 
Bslim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"An 84-year-old woman died and her husband is in a coma after they unwittingly bought toxic puffer fish and ate it for lunch. The Malaysian couple's family said the victims purchased it from their usual fishmonger and had no idea it could be deadly"


I feel as if all the important parts of that story are missing.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is why I stick to Lay's; they're safer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How was it though?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: This is why I stick to Lay's; they're safer.
[Fark user image image 425x639]


That reminds me of my Airport Ceviche Experience, which is the name of my Jefferson Airplane tribute project.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: How was it though?


It was to die for.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm eating sushi right now so really getting a kick
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They had no idea that this
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is poisonous.

Bye.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: They had no idea that this
[Fark user image image 425x239]
Is poisonous.

Bye.


I'm sure what they bought was white planks of fish

/
🐡
//
🍽
///
💀
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

