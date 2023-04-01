 Skip to content
(Zillow)   If you are rich enough to close escrow on this house today (in front of the effective date of LA's "mansion tax"), you get a free supercar. The rest of you folks can cut coupons from the newspapers you fish out of your neighbors' recycling   (zillow.com) divider line
36
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"and successfully close escrow before April 1, 2023"

ope
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love how it 'only' cost five million dollars in 2018. Great house but you'd have to be an idiot to buy.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sterile.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: Sterile.


Just a note, just because the owner is impotent, if doesn't necessarily mean they're sterile.

That many of those cars?  There aren't enough little blue pills in the world.
 
10Speed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: Love how it 'only' cost five million dollars in 2018. Great house but you'd have to be an idiot to buy.


Yeah but the owner can subsidize much of the cost by renting the place out for porn shoots.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Within two months, the buyer will be making headlines for driving a supercar off a cliff on Mulholland.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they ran out of money when it came to buying the exercise bikes.  GoFlyShine?  Really?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Floki: Sterile.


It looks like a corporate retreat for Scientologists.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Floki: Sterile.


Usually these Fark Mansions are superturkeys, but this one I like.

It's empty right now, but once I moved in I'd have that much space cluttered up with useless junk in no time.

I wouldn't buy it though, it's in the realm of stupid money.  For $16 million I wouldn't own a house.  For the remainder of my life I'd be a global traveler with a cabana boy in every port if you know what I mean.

/I never met a hot dog I didn't like, but that's irrelevant to this conversation.
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I could close on it today (if they will take a third party, out of state bad check).
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
From my bored sleuthing it appears to be a by product of an on-going divorce between two unremarkable dudes, one of which was arrested for domestic assault right as the time the divorce was initiated.

Meh, was hoping it was some celeb at least considering the street its on.  I'm not going to pay that much for just regular rich ass-bathrooms.
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
$1,736 per square foot. Good farkin' lord.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Floki: Sterile.

Usually these Fark Mansions are superturkeys, but this one I like.

It's empty right now, but once I moved in I'd have that much space cluttered up with useless junk in no time.

I wouldn't buy it though, it's in the realm of stupid money.  For $16 million I wouldn't own a house.  For the remainder of my life I'd be a global traveler with a cabana boy in every port if you know what I mean.


A cabana boy in every port could be an April fools change or it could really be what you said. Either way, just go for it. God put the g spot up your ass for a reason.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

neapoi: studebaker hoch: Floki: Sterile.

Usually these Fark Mansions are superturkeys, but this one I like.

It's empty right now, but once I moved in I'd have that much space cluttered up with useless junk in no time.

I wouldn't buy it though, it's in the realm of stupid money.  For $16 million I wouldn't own a house.  For the remainder of my life I'd be a global traveler with a cabana boy in every port if you know what I mean.

A cabana boy in every port could be an April fools change or it could really be what you said. Either way, just go for it. God put the g spot up your ass for a reason.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I just think the house is ugly.

And I can find beauty in brutalism architecture. This house, though, it's just... it has no soul.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Somebody was playing Minecraft when they built these stairs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daveb0rg [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Anytime i see super nice places like this I think how can people live in them?  None of the furniture looks comfortable.  Not a recliner in sight.   What is the point of having money if you live in a museum and not in a house with 5 lazy boys and some couches the dogs can jump on?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want to own it, or even live there after all it is Los Angeles. I would however be happy staying there for a couple weeks with some good friends and family.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Huge waste of space, but main that view is something.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If I was selling this and my listing agent put it on Zillow I'd fire them immediately
 
starsrift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Huge waste of space, but main that view is something.

/Proud wafflestomper


It's true, every time I look at something other than the house, it seems like it might be worth the money.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

starsrift: I just think the house is ugly.

And I can find beauty in brutalism architecture. This house, though, it's just... it has no soul.


I see a ton of character in that house.  It has great views, fireplaces, and enough open indoor space for a BMX racing track.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, look at Mr. Fancypants who lives in a nice enough area to have neighbors who can afford to just throw away coupons.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nah, it's all digital coupons on the store app now. Super easy and convenient.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

daveb0rg: Anytime i see super nice places like this I think how can people live in them?  None of the furniture looks comfortable.  Not a recliner in sight.   What is the point of having money if you live in a museum and not in a house with 5 lazy boys and some couches the dogs can jump on?


The furniture and other decor in these listings is almost always owned by the realtor, and provided only for staging the photoshoot and open houses.

Multimillionaires can afford better crap to furnish their money pits.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Great views of the valley!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The lens they used for this photo makes the vehicles look... weird.
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ZMugg: The lens they used for this photo makes the vehicles look... weird.
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


Like micro machines covered in lube.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When you have more money than common sense

/don't judge me just because I put pineapple on my pizza
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

daveb0rg: Anytime i see super nice places like this I think how can people live in them?  None of the furniture looks comfortable.  Not a recliner in sight.   What is the point of having money if you live in a museum and not in a house with 5 lazy boys and some couches the dogs can jump on?


that lifestyle is ego-driven. other than a really expensive bedroom mattress, 'usefulness' isn't exactly perched atop those folks' lists of wants/needs.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Has anyone contacted the REALTOR for a tour? Wouldn't that be fun?
 
AndTheyAllLived
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The home has an extroverted relationship with the surrounding landscape, connecting the interior in every room to the outdoors."

I want to punch the person who wrote this sentence.
 
electricjebus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, if I had that kind of money I'd want a cabin in the mountains, a condo in NYC, or a beachfront property.
 
TheYeti
‘’ less than a minute ago  

electricjebus: Yeah, if I had that kind of money I'd want a cabin in the mountains, a condo in NYC, or a beachfront property.


If you had that kind of money you probably would.
 
