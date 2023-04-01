 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Famadillo)   April Fool's Day was started purely because they switched the calendar from Gregorian and people thought it was funny. Now it's just stupid   (famadillo.com) divider line
30
    More: Vintage  
•       •       •

368 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2023 at 2:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't care. If you think it's funny you're probably a simpleton
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now, do Easter.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I defy April Fool's Day to provide any laughs greater than the past few days of reality that we've had.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's deeply stupid
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So is startling people who've got hiccups, but that's not going to stop any time soon.

/Chief Daydreamer
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So h4x0r pigs got to the calenders?

There is no stopping them.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the day I'm supposed to wear green?

/Frank Burns eats worms!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No it isn't subby, you're just a Farker, and Fark belives in shiatting on anything that people enjoy, because we don't want anyone on this site to actually be happy, it's bad for the Pol Tab.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is still angry about falling for the spaghetti tree gag.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was pretty good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ngl i kinda hate today too

/crapola!
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  
April Fools Day was funny when people knew what a prank was. Now folks be like, "killing your grandma prank, gone sexual," and "burning down the local orphanage and electrocuting the kittens, gone hilarious" and other such nonsense.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legend has it that some of the more mischievous citizens of France decided to take advantage of this confusion and play pranks on their fellow countrymen. They would invite their friends over for a New Year's Eve party on April 1st, only to reveal the joke at midnight and proclaim "April Fools!"

This is back when French people spoke English.

/There are better stories about "Le Poisson d'Avril"
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many years ago, when Facebook had a different layout, it showed Harry Potter stuff on people's timelines on April Fools Day. "Harry Potter and Voldemort have set their relationship status to Mortal Enemies" etc. Made me chuckle. I guess I haven't seen many good online pranks because that one from ~20 years ago stands out.

/Professional Pillow Fluffer
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
April fools was made by someone who doesn't understand consent.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
While most of AFD is stupid, there have actually been two bits that made me laugh out loud today

LockPickingLawyer's discussion of getting into a woman's kitty

[1520] Getting Into A Woman's Kitty
Youtube FSUhZc7sqxI
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's just the laziest, stupid thing. People's idea of a "prank" is exclusively limited either to just lie about something, or be cruel to someone. I guess that makes it just about perfect for this joint.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And Coffee Stain Studio's announcement of the latest new feature for Satisfactory: the FICSIT checkmark

This will Innovate Your Satisfactory Experience
Youtube 9GjKn5KyAd0
 
Bruscar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The greatest April Fools' Day prank I know of was pulled off by a local news station. On April Fool's Day, the news ran a story about the heartbreaking tragedy of marshmallow farmers losing everything to the on-going drought. It aired three times that day - in the morning before school, at Noon, and in the evening. They showed trees with a few marshmallows in them. Some marhsmallows were shriviled a bit. Some marshmallows were toasted from the sun. The reporter interviewed a struggling marshmallow farmer. At school, a girl from NYC was completely distraught about the plight of the poor marshmallow farmers until someone pointed out that it was April First.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: And Coffee Stain Studio's announcement of the latest new feature for Satisfactory: the FICSIT checkmark

[YouTube video: This will Innovate Your Satisfactory Experience]


*sigh* FINE. I'll start my hundredth factory build play through


/ has never made it nuclear energy in 200+ hours of play.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
sounds like somebody pulled a prank on somebody and now he feels stupid and sore
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: It's just the laziest, stupid thing. People's idea of a "prank" is exclusively limited either to just lie about something, or be cruel to someone. I guess that makes it just about perfect for this joint.


sadly, this. but there have been some damn fine April Fools pranks by people who were willing to put in the effort.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrparks: So h4x0r pigs got to the calenders?

There is no stopping them.


It's been done on FARK before, but the random slashies are new. Earlier, I saw the word "blatherskite" attached to one of my posts. I don't think I've seen that word since the 80s.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: mrparks: So h4x0r pigs got to the calenders?

There is no stopping them.

It's been done on FARK before, but the random slashies are new. Earlier, I saw the word "blatherskite" attached to one of my posts. I don't think I've seen that word since the 80s.


Yeah, I usually just lurk here, but the slashies are pretty annoying.

/Not as annoying as when I see a "CSB" from steklo.

//jk
 
razyjean
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DoctorWhat: Many years ago, when Facebook had a different layout, it showed Harry Potter stuff on people's timelines on April Fools Day. "Harry Potter and Voldemort have set their relationship status to Mortal Enemies" etc. Made me chuckle. I guess I haven't seen many good online pranks because that one from ~20 years ago stands out.


deviantArt changed everyone's user pics to mudkips one year. That one sticks out for me. Simpler times.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can you image sitting  on a Zoom call with Drew and brain storming slashies as a GOOD joke?  And ALL the mod/mins cheering you on. ...
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Social Media killed April Fool's Day. Or rather, uncreative, lazy social media content writers killed April Fool's Day. Pretty much every April Fool's Day post is just so obviously lame. About the only good one's these days are a handful that are obviously fake and never intended to ty and fool anyone. For example, I remember one year some backpacking company did an advert for backpacking gear for pets. That made me laugh. Most everything else, though, such as yet another year of Firefly Season 2 posts, are just weak and show do sign of creativity or effort.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
you curmudgeonly lot
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's an April fools joke!
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The greatest April Fools' Day prank I know of was pulled off by a local news station. On April Fool's Day, the news ran a story about the heartbreaking tragedy of marshmallow farmers losing everything to the on-going drought. It aired three times that day - in the morning before school, at Noon, and in the evening. They showed trees with a few marshmallows in them.

We had French friends visiting who wanted to know what the large white rolls out in the farm fields were.  "Those are marshmallow farms," I explained.

/Rolled hay protected in plastic.
//Drew will add further explanations with another slashy here ...
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.