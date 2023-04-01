 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Well that's a disturbing headline   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Slang, Complaint, Plaintiff, Boy, Crime, Male, Brandon Felton, Domino's receipt  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One man's arsenal is another man's loot box.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as the man was antifa, then the boy was just protecting the guns by providing them with a more acceptable home environment.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The complaint said the minor allegedly killed Brandon Felton, 34, on March 15, at Felton's home. The boy was neighbors with Felton, and the two played video games together, the complaint said.

Let this be a lesson not to invite 12-year-old boys to your house to play video games with you if you're a single 34-year-old man. Also it makes you look pervy.

"So I have this 12-year-old boy come over to my house every day"

Reaction from your friends:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely no problem with the amount of guns laying around unsecured. Not at all.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
God that sucks. His last meal was Dominos.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Holy shiat.

That kid must have realized he was in far, far worse trouble lying to his mom than lying to the cops.

/Proud wafflestomper
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was the man related to Dean Arnold Corll? ew.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Definitely no problem with the amount of guns laying around unsecured. Not at all.


LOL one benefit of guns is they are mostly used to kill their owners.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought you were only safe if you own guns.  Weird.

/Read all about it on my web log.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What 34 yo man makes a 12yo pay for the pizza?

/My favorite hobby is collecting antique spoons that have been struck by lightning
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Besides the theft angle, I honestly don't think I want to know any other background information.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you're a fugitive from the law, don't order pizza.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That was... bad.  That kid is very likely a sociopath, hopefully this story stops at one dead.  And WTF is a single dude doing inviting 12 year olds over to play video games for?  And why the HELL would he tell the kid he even HAD guns?

Just ew.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It appears that the Noid should have avoided him.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's got to be the worst feeling in the world to come face-to-face with the realization that you've raised a pre-teen murderous  psychopath.
 
Azz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
His name was Kevin right?

/nailed it!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


Looks like a decent house is about to come up for sale.

Pro: No annoying kid next door.
Con: Dominos might not deliver there anymore.
 
smilingcorpse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: [media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 760x528]

Looks like a decent house is about to come up for sale.

Pro: No annoying kid next door.
Con: Dominos might not deliver there anymore.


That is not a con.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This article touches on the two greatest fears of every parent. 1. That their child will be brutally murdered by a psychopath. 2. That their child will become a psycopath capable of brutal murder.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: God that sucks. His last meal was Dominos.


Let's hold on to a glimmer of hope that the victim was dispatched before the food arrived.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: What 34 yo man makes a 12yo pay for the pizza?


The kind that invites the 12yo over to play video games.

/creepy

/survived a week on a deserted island with only a rubber chicken for company
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: The complaint said the minor allegedly killed Brandon Felton, 34, on March 15, at Felton's home. The boy was neighbors with Felton, and the two played video games together, the complaint said.

Let this be a lesson not to invite 12-year-old boys to your house to play video games with you if you're a single 34-year-old man. Also it makes you look pervy.

"So I have this 12-year-old boy come over to my house every day"

Reaction from your friends:
[pbs.twimg.com image 484x371]


Don't laugh too loud. I have a feeling we're not getting the whole story.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kyle Rittenhouse Jr.?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jjorsett: It's got to be the worst feeling in the world to come face-to-face with the realization that you've raised a pre-teen murderous  psychopath.


Like I'd said one time to my mom:  You think that's devastating?  I'm the one that has to walk back through these woods all alone!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hairywoogit: That was... bad.  That kid is very likely a sociopath, hopefully this story stops at one dead.  And WTF is a single dude doing inviting 12 year olds over to play video games for?  And why the HELL would he tell the kid he even HAD guns?

Just ew.


He could have dated the mom first, then stayed friends with the kid. Or he could have felt sorry for the kid for some reason.

Who knows.
 
