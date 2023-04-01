 Skip to content
(YourTango)   Is the person you're dating fake as hell? Also, what the hell is "dating"?   (yourtango.com) divider line
    Romance (love), Friendship, Law, Consciousness, Love, Person, Narcissism  
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I went on a "date" this morning, with my gym sock.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

8 inches: I went on a "date" this morning, with my gym sock.


Name probably doesn't check out.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

8 inches: I went on a "date" this morning, with my gym sock.


Sorry it was begging me to post, I just couldn't pass it up..
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

8 inches: I went on a "date" this morning, with my gym sock.


Is it still a gym sock if you never go to the gym?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, probably. And isn't dating like when you use carbon-14 to figure out how old stuff is? idk
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When an AI girlfriend dumps you is it okay to mope?

Reverend Horton Heat - Where in the Hell Did You Go with My Toothbrush?
Youtube kyuChrBmINg
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: When an AI girlfriend dumps you is it okay to mope?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kyuChrBmINg]


Let's ask the failing Jeff Bezos Washington Post!

They fell in love with AI bots. A software update broke their hearts.
 
12349876
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm fake as hell, and so is my wife!
 
Azz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Yeah, probably. And isn't dating like when you use carbon-14 to figure out how old stuff is? idk


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yes.  But she lives in Canada....
 
groppet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I will ask my girlfriend tonight, she lives in Canada.

/keeps Xmas lights up year round
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
althumans.comView Full Size

She's real to me. Damn it!
 
Cache
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fake people like to write things that point out how fake other people are...

...like I just did.
 
mononymous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuffy: [althumans.com image 240x300]
She's real to me. Damn it!


"It's like I was made for you, Kwame."
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Holden Caulfield likes this article.

/Show me potato salad!
 
Bondith
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dating is when the person you're banging tells you their real name.
 
neaorin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Everyone should have their own two-minute trailer so I know what I'm signing up for.
 
