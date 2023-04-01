 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   Have you ever been frustrated while doing laundry? If so, hopefully you never did this   (fox59.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Assault, Aggravation (law), Battery (crime), eye witnesses, Interview, Violent crime, Currency detector, ST  
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we need more people carrying handguns in this country.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes violence is never the answer.  But. I'm serious curious why people act like it isn't a possible out. I kid in high school kicked me in chest. For no reason.  He was a new student.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnnie Walker sees red ?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Victim: He told detectives he was just doing laundry when he was shot by a man he had never seen before.  The victim said the whole situation was crazy and should not have happened because he was just doing laundry.

Police: "We hope you get the message that conflict resolution is important.  Walk away.  Talk to somebody," said IMPD officer William Young.  "Whatever you can think to avoid getting hurt or hurting someone.  We're hoping that cooler heads prevail."

one of these things is exactly like the other, and you still get shot.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hammer was his penis?
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Replacements / Don Henley mashup "Shooting Dirty Laundry"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vsavatar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bobby Baccalieri Jr. wanted for questioning.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Grabbing the guns or giving everybody guns won't make much difference.  We're a PoS society, and it's making itself evident every day and in every way.  Might makes right, and the value of life means nothing if somebody "disrespects" you.  We're worse that the places we used to ridicule.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WillJM8528
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Grabbing the guns or giving everybody guns won't make much difference.  We're a PoS society, and it's making itself evident every day and in every way.  Might makes right, and the value of life means nothing if somebody "disrespects" you.  We're worse that the places we used to ridicule.


More like:
We're a racist, class-war, bigoted, sexist, xenophobia, nation.

Where even minorities will hate each other.  And will be ugly with people within their own group, over skin tone or nationality.


Along with ignorant and void of conflict resolution skills. And anger issues.

And a misunderstanding of freedom.
And an inability to leave each other alone.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wonderful, the drain for the washing machine is clogged and I have to go to the laundromat tomorrow. I'll only be washing, (there's nothing wrong with my dryer) so I won't be there too long, especially if I can get six machines when I get there.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I do not miss going to the laundromat every week. I was lucky that for the longest time I was working Sunday through Thursday and did my laundry on Fridays when the place was nearly empty. I would always bring my laptop and either play a video game or watch a movie to help pass the time. But I still had to deal with enough unpleasant people and situations to make me not miss it.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lead in the water

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

