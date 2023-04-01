 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   The butter is loud on Golden Pond   (cleveland19.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My job takes me to lots of butter plants and I've been to LoL facilities in Tulare CA, Hillsboro WI, Carlisle PA, and somewhere in Vermont, but due to random chance I've never been to the Kent plant. In my experience butter plants usually aren't very noisy on the outside with one notable exception -- the CDI plant in downtown Fresno, CA. That mfer is LOUD.

My best guess, the noise is part of the HVAC system, something I don't mess with. Butter room production equipment can be pretty loud -- continuous churns especially -- but the hallways immediately adjacent aren't any noisier than any office you've ever been in.

From the external shots in tfa's video, I don't see any spray dryer so we can rule that out as a noise source.

Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
19 News did reach out to Land O'Lakes for a comment, but so far, we have not heard back

Probly didn't hear the phone ring.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Loud Butter... the name of a Cream cover band?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

