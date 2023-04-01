 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Today is Hunt the Gowk Day in Scotland, otherwise known as April Fools' Day to the rest of you jokers   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When I was a wee kid my dad would disappear the night be April first and only return on the second.  It was his stupid prank.  And let him mess around for a day.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No it's not.

/April fools
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That reminds me. I'm out of blinker fluid and need to get some more.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: That reminds me. I'm out of blinker fluid and need to get some more.


Right or left blinker?  Sucks but with newer cars they take different weights.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*BANG* Got one!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/nailed it!
 
