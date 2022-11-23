 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 402 of WW3: Chinese residents say understanding of the war in Ukraine was made extremely difficult due to Chinese media's pro-Russian reporting on the conflict. Well, that would do it. Welcome to your Saturday Russo-Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
64
    More: News, United States, Russia, Censorship, China, Internet, Vladimir Putin, Propaganda, Leadership  
•       •       •

345 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Apr 2023 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
During the past day, the enemy launched 5 missile and 16 air strikes, carried out 39 attacks from rocket salvo systems

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiiv and Marin areas. During the past day, thanks to the organized and coordinated actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as the personal courage of each defender, 70 enemy attacks were repelled in the indicated directions.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has carried out 10 strikes on areas where the occupiers are concentrated. Units of missile troops and artillery struck 9 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, a warehouse of fuel and lubricants, 2 anti-aircraft missile complexes, an artillery unit in a firing position, as well as a radio electronic warfare station - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

The key word today is justice.

Justice is for our state, for all our people who lost relatives, loved ones, lost health, home, normal life because of Russian aggression, because of terror, the terror of the occupier.

Our special events took place: in Bucha - on the anniversary of the city's liberation - and in Kyiv. Summit and negotiations, the second United for Justice conference - "United for Justice"...
All this is to speed up, to do more energetic global work for the tribunal regarding Russian aggression, for the sake of new warrants from the International Criminal Court for the arrest of Russian war criminals, for the sake of legal and fair sentences that all Russian murderers and executioners should receive.
And they will get one hundred percent. We will provide it. We will find formats, we will find tools.

We will free our land and all our people from Russian slavery. And there will be a day when the world will hear that justice has been restored for Ukraine. There will be a new Nuremberg - regarding the Rashists.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Berlin, 2.5 times more crimes against Ukrainians were registered than against other groups

In Berlin, from February 24, 2022 to March 2023, 3,250 crimes against Ukrainians were registered. The most common were physical injuries (575), threats (187) and insults (86). Police statistics show that attacks with bodily harm against Ukrainians are 2.5 times more than against other groups. Only 23 investigations ended with charges in court - the corresponding figures were published by the Alliance of Ukrainian Organizations.

/oh beans!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gerasimov's winter offensive on Ukraine turned into a complete failure for Russia, - British intelligence

In almost three months of fierce fighting on several fronts, the Russian army made a slight advance and tens of thousands were killed. Thanks to the personal command of the head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, who has been in charge of the so-called "SVO" since January, Russia managed to squander the temporary advantage in personnel gained as a result of "partial mobilization".

"Gerasimov pushes the limits of how far Russia's political leadership can fail," the British Ministry of Defense said.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Armed Forces destroyed a boat of Russian saboteurs and a field ammunition depot in the south

According to the results of our combat work on the left bank, a strong point was hiat and a field ammunition storage point was destroyed, the enemy's losses in the amount of 14 riflemen, 10 pieces of weapons and equipment were confirmed: two large-caliber "Hyacinth-B", two UAVs of the "Mavik" type, which are used both for reconnaissance, as well as dropping grenades, one tank and four other self-armored vehicles, one light motor boat converted for the DRG, - reports the Operational Command "South".
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning everyone.  It's April fools day. Careful with the internet today.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.  It's April fools day. Careful with the internet today.


How would Russian reporting today be any different than usual?
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give 'em hell!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.  It's April fools day. Careful with the internet today.

How would Russian reporting today be any different than usual?

/Chief Procrastination Officer


Added by Fark on this special day.

It's gonna be a special day, all right. Careful with the Internet? Careful with Fark!
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's crime in Germany???
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/taking the day off - rough memories day plus it's April Fools, my Etsy deposit didn't post to Chime yet and they only post deposits M-F so I think I'm borked until Monday, I'm out of Zero, and I have a headache again

//basically can't handle today mentally so I'm going to watch disney movies all day and pretend today isn't a thing

\|/slava ukraini
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In honor of the day.

[1520] Getting Into A Woman's Kitty
Youtube FSUhZc7sqxI
 
Mechanicum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x429]

/taking the day off - rough memories day plus it's April Fools, my Etsy deposit didn't post to Chime yet and they only post deposits M-F so I think I'm borked until Monday, I'm out of Zero, and I have a headache again

//basically can't handle today mentally so I'm going to watch disney movies all day and pretend today isn't a thing

\|/slava ukraini


Be well
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x840]

[Fark user image image 774x1500]

[Fark user image image 850x264]


Summary: weather sucks with that snowstorm so not much is moving, however UKR is still using recon drones and long range strikes to systematically destroy Orc artillery systems as a priority.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x429]

/taking the day off - rough memories day plus it's April Fools, my Etsy deposit didn't post to Chime yet and they only post deposits M-F so I think I'm borked until Monday, I'm out of Zero, and I have a headache again

//basically can't handle today mentally so I'm going to watch disney movies all day and pretend today isn't a thing

\|/slava ukraini


The pixelated cat face is priceless.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL China nicknamed Russia 'Big Goose' because the word for Russia and goose sound alike in Chinese. They thought the Russians were going to steamroll Ukraine because they were so powerful. After seeing Russia absolutely get wrecked, the new Chinese nickname for Russia is 'Weak Goose'.
If Russia doesn't get out of Ukraine, the Chinese are going to give them an even newer nickname- 'Cooked Goose'.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine Aid Links

402 Payment Required
Link: https://m.fark.com/comments/12806698/160333956
Link: https://m.fark.com/comments/12806698/160333970

After that crap yesterday, today I'm going to focus on just one group:

Zemliachky. Ukrainian Front
https://zemliachky.org
https://m.facebook.com/p/100083364760087/

But they don't have anything in English, so you're probably going to want to donate through the Stavnitser Foundation who has been working with them : https://stavnitser.com/en

...

See link #2 if you know of any Ukrainians in need

And the usual disclaimers:

PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who has ever had friends from China knows that most of the ordinary people love peace and prefer peace. They have as little or even less control over the actions of their government than do citizens in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Australia, or almost any other country that a person could name.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.  It's April fools day. Careful with the internet today.


images.techhive.comView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: Anyone who has ever had friends from China knows that most of the ordinary people love peace and prefer peace. They have as little or even less control over the actions of their government than do citizens in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Australia, or almost any other country that a person could name.


I dont dislike any "people" but, I'm scornful of quite a few governments on Earth myself.

/doesn't do April 1st here so mostly absent today
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


/and as the inventor of the Deluxe Pasta Strainer, I feel I have some authority on this topic
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: TIL China nicknamed Russia 'Big Goose' because the word for Russia and goose sound alike in Chinese. They thought the Russians were going to steamroll Ukraine because they were so powerful. After seeing Russia absolutely get wrecked, the new Chinese nickname for Russia is 'Weak Goose'.
If Russia doesn't get out of Ukraine, the Chinese are going to give them an even newer nickname- 'Cooked Goose'.
[Fark user image 850x565]


Okay but those look like ducks.

My god I want duck right now.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x429]

/taking the day off - rough memories day plus it's April Fools, my Etsy deposit didn't post to Chime yet and they only post deposits M-F so I think I'm borked until Monday, I'm out of Zero, and I have a headache again

//basically can't handle today mentally so I'm going to watch disney movies all day and pretend today isn't a thing

\|/slava ukraini

The pixelated cat face is priceless.


Trust me, the Orcs would take revenge on the cat if they could
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Random question for the regulars and lurkers: How many of you have caught yourself "reading" Cyrillic place names in your native language thanks to this war?

Not that I can speak or read Ukrainian, Russian, etc, but that I've seen enough cities' and towns' names written in Cyrillic alongside their Romanized spellings that my brain has started filling in the appropriate English phonemes. I'm about halfway through the weekly write-up, and when I stumbled across this post I immediately thought "Oh, they're in Kherson!" Or I'll see "Xapkib" and read it as "Kharkiv" without a second thought.

/Question does not apply to BadCosmonaut.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x429]

/taking the day off - rough memories day plus it's April Fools, my Etsy deposit didn't post to Chime yet and they only post deposits M-F so I think I'm borked until Monday, I'm out of Zero, and I have a headache again

//basically can't handle today mentally so I'm going to watch disney movies all day and pretend today isn't a thing

\|/slava ukraini

The pixelated cat face is priceless.


Maybe it's Japanese? They always pixilate pussy.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bertor_vidas: Random question for the regulars and lurkers: How many of you have caught yourself "reading" Cyrillic place names in your native language thanks to this war?

Not that I can speak or read Ukrainian, Russian, etc, but that I've seen enough cities' and towns' names written in Cyrillic alongside their Romanized spellings that my brain has started filling in the appropriate English phonemes. I'm about halfway through the weekly write-up, and when I stumbled across this post I immediately thought "Oh, they're in Kherson!" Or I'll see "Xapkib" and read it as "Kharkiv" without a second thought.

/Question does not apply to BadCosmonaut.


sadly, my brain hasnt started doing this yet.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.  It's April fools day. Careful with the internet today.

[images.techhive.com image 620x430]


Yes, I love animals. Growing up, I lived in households with a squirrels, a possom, and a raccoon. Over the years have become the owner of formerly stray cats, dogs, a rabbit whose family set him "free" before moving away, a handful of ordinary rats we fished out of a wall, a turtle that had been clipped by a car. My kids tease me about my affinity for animals. So, last year, I photoshopped a picture of a pony into a picture of my lawn. I told them I found it wandering around the neighborhood. I said that I needed them to come over as soon as possible to help me convert the back porch into a stable. Apparently, they furiously texted one another and their significant others for nearly an hour trying to decide whether it was real and, if it was, whether it was a good idea to help convert the back porch to a stable for a stray pony. I haven't thought of anything comparable this year.
 
ingo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Random question for the regulars and lurkers: How many of you have caught yourself "reading" Cyrillic place names in your native language thanks to this war?

Not that I can speak or read Ukrainian, Russian, etc, but that I've seen enough cities' and towns' names written in Cyrillic alongside their Romanized spellings that my brain has started filling in the appropriate English phonemes. I'm about halfway through the weekly write-up, and when I stumbled across this post I immediately thought "Oh, they're in Kherson!" Or I'll see "Xapkib" and read it as "Kharkiv" without a second thought.

/Question does not apply to BadCosmonaut.

/Head of Random Thoughts


I had already started doing that before the invasion due to playing city guesser and trying to identify cities in the Cyrillic alphabet countries.  The war really accellerated the process.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bruscar: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.  It's April fools day. Careful with the internet today.

[images.techhive.com image 620x430]

Yes, I love animals. Growing up, I lived in households with a squirrels, a possom, and a raccoon. Over the years have become the owner of formerly stray cats, dogs, a rabbit whose family set him "free" before moving away, a handful of ordinary rats we fished out of a wall, a turtle that had been clipped by a car. My kids tease me about my affinity for animals. So, last year, I photoshopped a picture of a pony into a picture of my lawn. I told them I found it wandering around the neighborhood. I said that I needed them to come over as soon as possible to help me convert the back porch into a stable. Apparently, they furiously texted one another and their significant others for nearly an hour trying to decide whether it was real and, if it was, whether it was a good idea to help convert the back porch to a stable for a stray pony. I haven't thought of anything comparable this year.


This year should be a lion. Say you have "some scratches" and ask them to bring band aids.
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Random question for the regulars and lurkers: How many of you have caught yourself "reading" Cyrillic place names in your native language thanks to this war?


It's happening slowly, but I haven't been arsed to memorize the alphabet properly so I still have to work it out from what Greek letters I know.
 
Hornwrecker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Today's lesson in counting in Ukrainian...

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 01.04.23
Youtube 8CX9tEfrPSk
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wouldn't expect the current Chinese autocracy to have the bare minimum of empathy, understanding or ethos to admit it understands the strong similarities between the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Japanese invasion of Manchuria in 1931, which resulted in the Nanjing massacre aka the Rape of Nanking...

... but I would still remind them of it nonetheless, often, in every correspondence on every platform available, if only to convince their allies of convenience of their hypocrisy.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x429]

/taking the day off - rough memories day plus it's April Fools, my Etsy deposit didn't post to Chime yet and they only post deposits M-F so I think I'm borked until Monday, I'm out of Zero, and I have a headache again

//basically can't handle today mentally so I'm going to watch disney movies all day and pretend today isn't a thing

\|/slava ukraini


I don't see any Coke Zero on your Amazon wishlist, and I doubt they'd have same day delivery if they did.

Are there any other ways for us to gift you caffeine?

/gets twitchy without Mt Dew
//but has some meth now for my adhd
///also used to keep Penguin mints when traveling
////which Amazon sells, but in bags of loose pills
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Random question for the regulars and lurkers: How many of you have caught yourself "reading" Cyrillic place names in your native language thanks to this war?

...

/Question does not apply to BadCosmonaut.


Just like space agency... I am always left out.

Once you know the pronunciation of Cyrillic letters, it makes it much easier.  Almost all city names and personal names are phonetic and no translation is required. And normally there is not a different pronunciation compared to spelling, unlike British cities, see Worcester. Nobody knows how to pronounce that city name.

The main reason is that the creation of the Cyrillic alphabet was reformed by Peter the Great in early 18th century, aiding the matching of the phonetic to the written.  There are exceptions most notably when a word ends in о then it would be pronounced as а.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Global network aims to sue Wagner as a 'terrorist' organisation

Ukrainians in exile are mobilising an army of lawyers to seize Wagner's assets and hobble Russia's ability to wage war.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Learn to Flawlessly Pronounce the Russian Alphabet as a Foreigner
Youtube mZ_29Lg_69k


If you really want to know.
 
Kalahari Kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Good morning everyone.  It's April fools day. Careful with the internet today.


Good morning F_J.  Already found that out this morning! :)
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Big Trap for Ruzzia in Bakhmut | Putler begs for peace again
Youtube xGqiKpOYBxI

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
31 Mar: Genius. Ukrainians DELIVER AMMO UNDERGROUND | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube 9EF4JU2-sNY

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine

/I'm sweating like a sinner in church.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Today is the First of April, which in Western countries is often called 'April Fools Day' where media sources will report obviously untrue statements in a spirit of frivolity or comedy. As we here at Russia One News have a steadfast dedication to nothing but the absolute truth, all viewers can rest assured that we will be making nothing up and will be only reporting verified facts. *Ahem* In other news, the Special Military Operation in Ukraine continues to be a magnificent victory for Russia and a demonstration of President Putin's strategic genius.

* Claims that Chinese media sources are somehow being deceptive regarding their reporting of the Special Military Operation are simply yet another chauvinistic lack of cultural awareness by the imperialist West, according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. "One must understand a people to understand how they use language," he said in a press conference late Friday. "Terms like 'completely to shreds' or 'utter flaming debacle' are simply not used in Chinese speech, and as such they tend to use terms like 'complete success' instead."

* Due to an unplanned emergency, the 1175th Conscript Battalion will not be deployed to the Bakhmut area as originally planned. Instead, they will be returned to the conscription barracks for replenishment as one-third of the battalion's manpower is out of action after Private Bognovitch caught rabies from a feral gopnik. Should he recover, the unit will be returned to duty.
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, I went to bed with no snow except in the woods and grass starting to recover only to wake up to snow with more depth and density than even Turboke's mom could handle.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You could fill a big building with the lies that China feeds her people from birth. Oh wait, we already have that, it's called a library. China is a cargo cult hive-mind educated with racial supremacy, revisionist history and a zeal to take their show on the road and dominate us all.  We can fight them now or we can fight them later.   Now would be best.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ukrainian Easter egg class raises support and awareness

The charity they mention:

https://chaliceofmercy.org/
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mederu: Well, I went to bed with no snow except in the woods and grass starting to recover only to wake up to snow with more depth and density than even Turboke's mom could handle.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: You could fill a big building with the lies that China feeds her people from birth. Oh wait, we already have that, it's called a library. China is a cargo cult hive-mind educated with racial supremacy, revisionist history and a zeal to take their show on the road and dominate us all.  We can fight them now or we can fight them later.   Now would be best.


no empire ever achieved "empire" without subjugating their neighbors and usurping land, resources, and power.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x840]

[Fark user image 774x1500]

[Fark user image 850x264]


Any particular reason why troop losses are so low recently? ......offensive over? Russia running out of conscripts? Conscripts getting better at avoiding smart missiles? Russia shifted to defensive stratagem (which historically incurs a 3:1 advantage)? Deliberately leaked misinformation in prep for a major operation and/or to beg for more weapons systems from the west?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: You could fill a big building with the lies that China feeds her people from birth. Oh wait, we already have that, it's called a library. China is a cargo cult hive-mind educated with racial supremacy, revisionist history and a zeal to take their show on the road and dominate us all.  We can fight them now or we can fight them later.   Now would be best.


You sound like a rabid republican
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x429]

/taking the day off - rough memories day plus it's April Fools, my Etsy deposit didn't post to Chime yet and they only post deposits M-F so I think I'm borked until Monday, I'm out of Zero, and I have a headache again

//basically can't handle today mentally so I'm going to watch disney movies all day and pretend today isn't a thing

\|/slava ukraini


A funny from me because I was in the same boat with Dr.Pepper withdrawal headaches. They haven't stocked the "diet" one for almost a month now. I was about to cave and get some Pepsi or Coke sugar free until the stock guy recognized me and pulled out the diet Dr.Pepper now rebranded as "sugar free" (looks just like coke bottles now).

I think the spirit of GrogSmash was with this man. He knew I was on a mission for my fix and hooked me up :D
 
Mechanicum [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: You could fill a big building with the lies that China feeds her people from birth. Oh wait, we already have that, it's called a library. China is a cargo cult hive-mind educated with racial supremacy, revisionist history and a zeal to take their show on the road and dominate us all.  We can fight them now or we can fight them later.   Now would be best.


Dude..... is everything OK at home?
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.