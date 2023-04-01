 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Time travel is real, this smartly dressed man using a cell phone in 1943 Reykjavik, Iceland should be enough proof for you   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
43
    More: Weird, Motorola DynaTAC, Germany, Mobile phone, Facebook, Time travel, Nazi Germany, World War II, Adolf Hitler  
43 Comments     (+0 »)
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did he bring his own cell tower with him?
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HugeMistake: Did he bring his own cell tower with him?


Maybe it was a satellite phone that wouldn't need a cell tower or service.

Oh, wait.....
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HugeMistake: Did he bring his own cell tower with him?


There's probably a Marconi Wireless Station site right up that hill which is out of the picture.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HugeMistake: Did he bring his own cell tower with him?


No dummy, it's obviously a satellite phone.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can you hear me now?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's "smartly dressed"?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only thing at the end of his fingers is ear wax.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's stupid.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stupid tabloid. It's just a late 1930's/early 1940's hearing aid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My department uses a bone conducting headset hidden within an era-appropriate pair of eye glasses. Some other departments have tried implants for communication, but the results after the temporal shift were sometimes... messy, so it became SOP across the agency to carry all mission hardware externally.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meh, traitors...
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Obviously it's H4X0R PIG5 trchnology.

Have a great April Fools Day!

/talks to telemarketers for fun
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Champion Lawn Dart player
 
Wessoman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: My department uses a bone conducting headset hidden within an era-appropriate pair of eye glasses. Some other departments have tried implants for communication, but the results after the temporal shift were sometimes... messy, so it became SOP across the agency to carry all mission hardware externally.


Username checks out. Thank you for your service, John Titor. And good job on that whole IBM 5100 thing.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wouldn't simple hand-held radios already have been around? Or was that not miniaturized by WWII's end?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Russell_Secord: Obviously it's H4X0R PIG5 trchnology.

Have a great April Fools Day!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
/
Parts of butterfly 🦋 effect movie match my life in a bizarre why that bugs me. The part where he goes back to grade school and is drawing in class.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or does the man in question look like Graham Chapman?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lady J: [Fark user image image 425x291]


Damn! I forgot how incredibly hot and sexy he was in 1996.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Crystal radio or some shiat. Pics like this from even earlier decades.  And every time sub's goofus says "cell phone", completely ignoring all the infrastructure needed to support it.

You'd think also the lack of "everyone around us starting at the guy talking to his hand" might clue them in.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Taken in the capital of Iceland in 1953, the image showed a rather crowded street full of locals and US soldiers during the Second World War.

Apparently, time travel is also real for entire World Wars.

/and as the inventor of the Deluxe Pasta Strainer, I feel I have some authority on this topic
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
WILL SOMEBODY ANSWER THAT DAMN PHONE!(Seinfeld)
Youtube J1l4JaX19vc
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Wouldn't simple hand-held radios already have been around? Or was that not miniaturized by WWII's end?


No.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_transistor
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He's looking down the street, not into the camera.

It's probably some kind of AM radio he's listening to.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
HugeMistake:

A little jittery-pokey can take care of reliance on towers
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jeebuz, how often is this stupid story/photo going to be submitted on Fark? And greened, again. Just stop.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not only that, this story time-travelled from 2013!

https://anomalien.com/time-traveler-a-man-with-a-mobile-phone-in-a-1943-photo/
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

krispos42: He's looking down the street, not into the camera.

It's probably some kind of AM radio he's listening to.


What did our futuristic overlords promise you to get you to say that? Let me guess, they're going to give you Cleveland?

/My toots smell like cotton candy
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How do we know that Drew isn't responsible for sending this man?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Jeebuz, how often is this stupid story/photo going to be submitted on Fark? And greened, again. Just stop.


We, hopefully, take on new users all the time. Sometimes you just have to revisit the classics. Speaking of, it's about time for a Pizza thread.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Not only that, this story time-travelled from 2013!

https://anomalien.com/time-traveler-a-man-with-a-mobile-phone-in-a-1943-photo/


So did I for that matter.  It just took me a decade to manage it
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Taken in the capital of Iceland in 1953, the image showed a rather crowded street full of locals and US soldiers during the Second World War.

Apparently, time travel is also real for entire World Wars.


No, that's just proof that it's possible to travel between alternate dimensions.
 
Trik [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's a box of mints he's shaking next to his ear to see if any are left.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: How do we know that Drew isn't responsible for sending this man?


Oh, dear, it seems I've been appointed.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Jeebuz, how often is this stupid story/photo going to be submitted on Fark? And greened, again. Just stop.


foo monkey: Not only that, this story time-travelled from 2013!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Jeebuz, how often is this stupid story/photo going to be submitted on Fark? And greened, again. Just stop.


Waaaaaaaaaahhhh! *deep breath* Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhh!
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He's just booking his tickets for Shen Yun.

/if you ever see any show, make it this one
//it's wildly entertaining
///I orgasmed thrice

/blarney!
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: How do we know that Drew isn't responsible for sending this man?


You fools, the person didn't time travel. The phone did!  I always knew these things could do anything. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: krispos42: He's looking down the street, not into the camera.

It's probably some kind of AM radio he's listening to.

What did our futuristic overlords promise you to get you to say that? Let me guess, they're going to give you Cleveland?


I'm guessing Australia.

yanno... beachfront property
 
encephlavator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Taken in the capital of Iceland in 1953, the image showed a rather crowded street full of locals and US soldiers during the Second World War.

Apparently, time travel is also real for entire World Wars.


Obviously the time traveler stepped on a bug, had sex with his granny or did something against the temporal prime directive and now the timeline is all messed up. For once, couldn't the inept time traveler create a timeline where it rains donuts?
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looks shooped.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Somaticasual: Wouldn't simple hand-held radios already have been around? Or was that not miniaturized by WWII's end?

No.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_transistor


Thanks. 
Admittedly, I was partially envisioning this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ask me about the time I broke into Fort Knox!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Time travel is not real. What you're seeing is just a glitch in the simulation programming causing some items to appear too early in the game.
 
