Moderator
1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1534

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy
1 hour ago  
So I was watching Wheel of Fortune the other night when I realized that the sponsors providing the contestants with these free trips were advertising completely backwards from pretty much any other product aimed at the demographic of People Who Watch Wheel of Fortune. Most advertisers of expensive things like vacations focus on the value, but on Wheel of Fortune, they give the retail price at peak season in order to make it seem like the contestant is getting a huge amount of money. But think about this - how many Wheel of Fortune viewers are going to consider 5 nights at the Hilton in Barbados when it costs $11,000? Are they even going to check up on it to find out if it can be done for less money, or has that price tag completely closed the line of inquiry? They had Disney week last month and their basic two adult, two kid 5-day packages with theme park admission were around $12,000 and didn't include food. Are parents going to consider it, even though it can probably be done for closer to $4,000 off-peak?

I know it seems like it would go against the game show idea of Give Away A Lot of Money, but I think if vacation destinations would use the opportunity they have to tell people how much they might actually pay, they'd see more inquiries from viewers after the name drop they're paying Merv Griffin Enterprises for.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and any other products that seem backwards in their advertising.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy
1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy
1 hour ago  
bughunter
29 minutes ago  
Dangit.  Missed the LAST ONE.  10/11 for 900.

I have no chance to survive I shall make my time.
 
Badafuco
23 minutes ago  

bughunter: Dangit.  Missed the LAST ONE.  10/11 for 900.

I have no chance to survive I shall make my time.


I had a lead for about two minutes.
 
