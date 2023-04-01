 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Chances are Mathis will continue causing chaos in the UK   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope they'll make i storm with minimal damage, but it's not for me to say.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
'Only' the equivalent of a Cat 2 - gee how bad could it be?

/said no one that has actually deal with 100mph winds - ever
 
smokewon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fake news. Otherwise it would be in kilometers per hour.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: 'Only' the equivalent of a Cat 2 - gee how bad could it be?

/said no one that has actually deal with 100mph winds - ever


80 mph gusts in Kansas City today. That was fun.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Clarke and Dawe - Cyclone Malcolm. This is a Watch and Act Warning.
Youtube 4_GfFq1N-04
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: 'Only' the equivalent of a Cat 2 - gee how bad could it be?

/said no one that has actually deal with 100mph winds - ever


Everything is relative. Cat 2's are nasty, Cat 4's take out cities, Cat 5's blow regions off the map.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4_GfFq1N-04]


He sure wears a silly grin.
 
