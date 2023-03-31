 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   Morbid Angel and Skeletal Remains really brought down the roof   (wgntv.com) divider line
12
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Parliament - Give Up The Funk (Tear The Roof Off The Sucker)
Youtube od-5gCO_PGE
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Which one is the Great White cover band?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Death metal band? Appropriate.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The show must go on, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/right?

/nailed it!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fans were hit by heavy metal.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/Director of Clowning Around
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homer's Angel Song - "See the Angel"
Youtube 1Ouy9gwA5Dw
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q. What's the sickest state in the union?

A. ill-inois
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This, sadly, is not an April Fool's joke.
 
Ny-QuilDriver
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Woah, was that a bear??

Beavis & Butthead / Morbid Angel - God of Emptiness
Youtube AZJVcPlx39s
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Showtime has been delayed
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sad.  Built in 1921.  I hope they can salvage it (again).

Apollo Theater Belvidere history

Apollo Theatre, which opened with 950-seats on January 11, 1921 on the site of the former Derthick Opera House. It was built for and operated by the Rhinehardt family to be used for plays, movies and vaudeville.

It turned into an X-rated theater in '71.  In 1974 it started showing regular movies for $1.  There was a fire in 1975, reopened in 1981 showing family movies, became a banquet hall in 2000.

Some of the comments are worth reading.

Ella on July 5, 2006 at 1:26 pm
I am glad to know the apollo is still standing. I grew up in Belvidere and walked to high school everyday passing the Apollo. ....


stevej1960 on October 5, 2005 at 4:17 am
I'm just glad to know the old building is still serving the people of belvidere even if it no longer serves its original prpose. I left Belvidere many years ago, but cannot imagine Belvidere without the apollo, the state street bridge, or the dairy ripple

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
