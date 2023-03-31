 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Ebola's cousin is knocking   (cnn.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Disease, Infection, Africa, World Health Organization, United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Outbreak, Influenza  
•       •       •

252 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2023 at 4:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania are facing their first known outbreaks of Marburg virus

Good thing no one just a heartbeat away from the Presidency is visiting Tanzania. Oh wait.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Well what's the worst that could happen?
//President Qevin McCarthy
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Muh Freedoms, we don't need masks.....

/s
 
mistahtom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesterB
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can't you hear me knocking- rolling stones
Youtube 3fa4HUiFJ6c


Damn that is still a great intro.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.