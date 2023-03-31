 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Security guard at Dodger Stadium rejects marriage proposal... will soon be signed to the Rams   (youtube.com) divider line
13
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

135 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 01 Apr 2023 at 3:25 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Looks like helmet to helmet contact there. May want to reconsider the proposal due to concussion protocol.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a total dick move by the security guard. He didn't need to skewer the guy like that. I hope the stupid fan sues him and his employer and walks away with tens of thousands of dollars.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: That was a total dick move by the security guard. He didn't need to skewer the guy like that. I hope the stupid fan sues him and his employer and walks away with tens of thousands of dollars.


Right now everybody is paranoid as fark - they don't know.  Dude coulda started like that and whipped out a piece or something.  It's their job to nail down people that charge the field, and unless you're streaking there's always gonna be the possibility you're up to serious no good.  Guard did their job

/has seen Bigfoot *twice*
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A bit of overkill from the mall cops of the stadium.
 
lennavan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: TwowheelinTim: That was a total dick move by the security guard. He didn't need to skewer the guy like that. I hope the stupid fan sues him and his employer and walks away with tens of thousands of dollars.

Right now everybody is paranoid as fark - they don't know.  Dude coulda started like that and whipped out a piece or something.  It's their job to nail down people that charge the field, and unless you're streaking there's always gonna be the possibility you're up to serious no good.  Guard did their job


Proposing on the field at a Dodgers game is met far more harshly by security than ransacking the US capital.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lennavan: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: TwowheelinTim: That was a total dick move by the security guard. He didn't need to skewer the guy like that. I hope the stupid fan sues him and his employer and walks away with tens of thousands of dollars.

Right now everybody is paranoid as fark - they don't know.  Dude coulda started like that and whipped out a piece or something.  It's their job to nail down people that charge the field, and unless you're streaking there's always gonna be the possibility you're up to serious no good.  Guard did their job

Proposing on the field at a Dodgers game is met far more harshly by security than ransacking the US capital.

/doesn't think Duke sucks


Same response adjusted for the amount of people shoulda happened on January 6th
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: TwowheelinTim: That was a total dick move by the security guard. He didn't need to skewer the guy like that. I hope the stupid fan sues him and his employer and walks away with tens of thousands of dollars.

Right now everybody is paranoid as fark - they don't know.  Dude coulda started like that and whipped out a piece or something.  It's their job to nail down people that charge the field, and unless you're streaking there's always gonna be the possibility you're up to serious no good.  Guard did their job


I agree completely.

When someone starts blasting or does something else terrible and the cops or security are slow to react, everyone loses their minds and calls them cowards.

Well, this is what being aggressive looks like. You don't usually get "aggressive" and "restrained" in the same package.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: TwowheelinTim: That was a total dick move by the security guard. He didn't need to skewer the guy like that. I hope the stupid fan sues him and his employer and walks away with tens of thousands of dollars.

Right now everybody is paranoid as fark - they don't know.  Dude coulda started like that and whipped out a piece or something.  It's their job to nail down people that charge the field, and unless you're streaking there's always gonna be the possibility you're up to serious no good.  Guard did their job


Dude was on his knee and holding out a ring. That security guard had a raging hard-on to skewer that fool.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: TwowheelinTim: That was a total dick move by the security guard. He didn't need to skewer the guy like that. I hope the stupid fan sues him and his employer and walks away with tens of thousands of dollars.

Right now everybody is paranoid as fark - they don't know.  Dude coulda started like that and whipped out a piece or something.  It's their job to nail down people that charge the field, and unless you're streaking there's always gonna be the possibility you're up to serious no good.  Guard did their job

Dude was on his knee and holding out a ring. That security guard had a raging hard-on to skewer that fool.


Or he's either the proposer's or proposee's jilted lover.

/graduate of Microwave Cooking For One school
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: TwowheelinTim: That was a total dick move by the security guard. He didn't need to skewer the guy like that. I hope the stupid fan sues him and his employer and walks away with tens of thousands of dollars.

Right now everybody is paranoid as fark - they don't know.  Dude coulda started like that and whipped out a piece or something.  It's their job to nail down people that charge the field, and unless you're streaking there's always gonna be the possibility you're up to serious no good.  Guard did their job

Dude was on his knee and holding out a ring. That security guard had a raging hard-on to skewer that fool.


Sure - and if some clever shiat was in fact figuring that that would get them left alone to do something worse?  Then what?  As a guard, you do not know.  It's your job to assume worst case, in order to prevent worst case - that's what they did
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: TwowheelinTim: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: TwowheelinTim: That was a total dick move by the security guard. He didn't need to skewer the guy like that. I hope the stupid fan sues him and his employer and walks away with tens of thousands of dollars.

Right now everybody is paranoid as fark - they don't know.  Dude coulda started like that and whipped out a piece or something.  It's their job to nail down people that charge the field, and unless you're streaking there's always gonna be the possibility you're up to serious no good.  Guard did their job

Dude was on his knee and holding out a ring. That security guard had a raging hard-on to skewer that fool.

Sure - and if some clever shiat was in fact figuring that that would get them left alone to do something worse?  Then what?  As a guard, you do not know.  It's your job to assume worst case, in order to prevent worst case - that's what they did


I'll get over it.

Will you?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It was also an effin' rude proposal.  Way to make it all about you and have this moment be the moment everyone stares at your girlfriend.  You have to have just been discharged from the military and meet your gf on the pitcher's mound, dummy.
 
passive [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well...exceptions *could* be made...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.