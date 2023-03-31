 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Wildfire west of Denver growing in hurricane force winds. Solterra and red rocks ranch (Lakewood) under pre-evacuation   (twitter.com) divider line
17 Comments     (+0 »)
Original Tweet:
 
Maybe California has some spare rain they could borrow?
 
looks like time for some tax cuts
 
Lol. Really? Really?!?!
 
Well shiat, we didn't need another one of these in the Denver metro area...
 
Thank You Black Jesus!: looks like time for some tax cuts


Wrong state, we use our tax dollars well here.
 
Welcome to the next edition of "even more farky-wucky Spring."
 
Alright, who forgot to rake the forrest
 
I don't know much about the local climate in that part of the country, but is it normally dry enough this early in the year for wildfires to be a big issue?
 
fragMasterFlash: Maybe California has some spare rain they could borrow?


No, it's done for now. Wildfire season here should start next week.
 
fragMasterFlash: Maybe California has some spare rain they could borrow?


We take all their runoff already, and anyway, no give-backsies.

/Good luck Colorado, stay safe.
 
hlehmann: I don't know much about the local climate in that part of the country, but is it normally dry enough this early in the year for wildfires to be a big issue?


It's generally dry (despite a healthy winter) but we've had 50 mph winds for two days going across colorado so anything that sparks tends to spread quickly.
 
hlehmann: I don't know much about the local climate in that part of the country, but is it normally dry enough this early in the year for wildfires to be a big issue?


Yes, yes it is.  Lot of high arid desert out here.
 
mescalito:

Arid yes. Out near Simla the relative humidity was 2% yesterday.
 
To this day I blame Michael Martin Murphey for all wildfires. It may have been an unintended repercussion but his songwriting is still the is the reason for all of this devastation
 
olorin604: Alright, who forgot to rake the forrest


Rake Forrest Rake!

/ Life is like a box of chuckleheads.
 
if memory serves, the area around red rocks is basically shrubbery. let it burn. worst case it ruins someone's landscaping. when I was in Colorado I watched an entire mountain side of tall pines and aspen go up. this one is not even in the same ballpark, not even the same sport. to say nothing of entire towns in CA being burnt to the ground or that week here when the OR fires raged and took out towns and the air quality in PDX was worse than in china..
take your 'fire' and call me when something actually happens.
 
