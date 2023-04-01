 Skip to content
(NBC Montana)   While you were distracted with the trash train, another train derailed in Montana, affecting tens of people   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
khatores
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=derailing%20a%20thread

I'm not usually one to accuse a thread topic of being stupid, but these derailment threads are stupid.

I had posted a graph a while back, and many other people had pointed out that train derailments are actually quite numerous...there's probably 2 or 3 a day, and it's been that way for a long time.  The number of derailments has steadily gone down since 2000.

We could post minor derailment threads until the cattle car derails and it's pretty much the same shiat over and over again, unless a derailment actually happens to be very severe and blows up a town or something.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's almost as if cutting back on staffing and upgrades causes derailments.  Maybe the railroad unions were on to something.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Daddy, what was it like when you were little and the trains stayed on their tracks, schools weren't low rent shooting ranges for the maladjusted and ex-presidents weren't public enemy number one?"
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kind of irritated that we didn't get a thread about the cow that briefly wandered onto the bno railroad at the Tennessee Border, tying up the zero trains that were on the track for literally minutes.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I think we can skip Montana."
 
