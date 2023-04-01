 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Subby is betting $20 that the Polizei find the tracking bracelet on the dog within the first 72 hours   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Violence, Rape, Crime, Judiciary, Arrest, Lawyer, House arrest, Building  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No bet.
 
maram500
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So the question is, how much did this cost them, or who did their rabid followers threaten?

/Didn't have to click through
 
olorin604
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Could you explain why you sprint all around the house three times a day and don't move in the interim?
 
nakmuay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Your know there's a private investigator (dick... giggity) who is gonna follow them for the reward money. As soon as they make a break for the airport or have that helicopter land in there yard the PI will make their move
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't think german cops have anything to do w this, subby.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

maram500: So the question is, how much did this cost them, or who did their rabid followers threaten?

/Didn't have to click through


No one month is the longest they can keep someone before trial in Romania.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The current case against them might be weak enough to beat on technicalities but the witness tampering caper they are about to embark upon should give the courts something air tight to work with, IMHO.
 
