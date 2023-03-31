 Skip to content
(gCaptain)   US Navy's Chief of Naval Operations says no thanks on icebreakers, waiting for global warming to take care of the need   (gcaptain.com) divider line
    Arctic, United States Coast Guard, United States, Russia, Netherlands, Shipbuilding, Norway, United States Navy  
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's the coast guard's baliwick.

The navy has engines of Armageddon that can float under the ice
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My boss just texted me: "Send me one of your super funny dad jokes!"

I texted him back: "Can't right now. I'm busy working. I'll send one later."

"That's hilarious," he said. "Send another one!"

That's my favorite icebreaker for work meetings.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Russia has nuclear-powered icebreakers.

Of course they only work for 15 minutes, every so often.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The answer is probably they're not sexy combat ships for Captains to look good on their records with.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Icebreakers?  Just nuke 'em from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Missions of the US Coast Guard.

From the above link.

Ice Operations: Break ice in the Great Lakes and Northeast to facilitate commerce and protect communities in emergency situations. Conduct research and resupply the McMurdo Station research center in Antarctica, and maintain year-round access to the planet's polar regions using Polar Icebreakers.
 
scalpod
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: My boss just texted me: "Send me one of your super funny dad jokes!"

I texted him back: "Can't right now. I'm busy working. I'll send one later."

"That's hilarious," he said. "Send another one!"

That's my favorite icebreaker for work meetings.


My favorite oxymoron is "abbreviated", a five syllable long word that means the shortest way to say something.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Every ship can be an ice breaker. Just attach a flame thrower on the bow.
:)
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I prefer Mentos to Icebreakers.

YMMV
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Simple. Have someone on the committee suggest the Navy Chief is right. The Coast Guard is the correct service to manage icebreakers. Then suggest that the budget for the icebreakers be reallocated from the Navy budget to the Coast Guard.

Then watch the Navy Chief start changing his mind. Maybe the Navy should consider icebreakers.
 
guinsu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

scalpod: The Pope of Manwich Village: My boss just texted me: "Send me one of your super funny dad jokes!"

I texted him back: "Can't right now. I'm busy working. I'll send one later."

"That's hilarious," he said. "Send another one!"

That's my favorite icebreaker for work meetings.

My favorite oxymoron is "abbreviated", a five syllable long word that means the shortest way to say something.


Lisp
 
