(KSDK St. Louis)   Mass casualty event declared for Little Rock, AR as tornado injures more than 600 people   (ksdk.com) divider line
    Followup, Severe weather, National Weather Service, Hail, Iowa City, Thunderstorm, Tornado, Meteorology, University of Iowa  
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That blows.
 
ThePea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those poor polar bears!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*callous mockery and politically charged rant*

Joking aside, I helped cleaned up after one of those things here long ago, but it was a small weak rare one and even that was scary imagining it went just half a mile south into town. Fark.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Have they blamed the transgendered yet?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guess the fickle finger of fate said ....eh fark you Little Rock.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just guessing but I would bet dentists in Little Rock injure more than that per month.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You people are ghouls. You have no compassion for a disaster in the deep south because you think they're all a bunch of hillbillies that deserve it. Well, my sister-wife's cousin was killed in one, so I hope you feel nice and smug.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As if the tornado isn't bad enough Carol Baskin's Florida location is being closed and all the cats are being moved to Arkansas.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't worry hillbillies you'll get your welfare you hate so much
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There were little rocks flying around all over the place
 
6nome
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jesus works in mysterious ways.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Don't worry hillbillies you'll get your welfare you hate so much


No, cut off funding, including FEMA and whatever emergency aid there is.

To quote a know Republican:

WE'RE NOT GOING TO FIX THIS!

If a tornado is going to destroy someone's house, or take their life, there's nothing you can do.

If conservatives refuse to value or respect the lives of others, it's time we returned the favor.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tomato
Potato
Torpedo
Tornado

5x fast. Go!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Subtonic: You people are ghouls. You have no compassion for a disaster in the deep south because you think they're all a bunch of hillbillies that deserve it. Well, my sister-wife's cousin was killed in one, so I hope you feel nice and smug.


I made a comment earlier tonight on Fark that I am deeply ashamed of. If I have hurt anyone out there, I can't tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart I'm so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith - as there's a drive into deep left field by Castellanos, it will be a home run. And so that will make it a 4-0 ballgame.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
600?
Were they all at 100,000 people Trump rally?
 
12349876
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Don't worry hillbillies you'll get your welfare you hate so much


Even in the tiny town of Wynne Arkansas, two of the four precincts voted heavily for Biden.  And of course the same for much of the Little Rock metro area.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm glad my sister was home today. The regional office in Little Rock that my sister works out of when she's traveling in the northern part of the state was completely wiped out, she said. She lives in the southern part but travels all over teaching. She was just in Little Rock two days ago.
Stay safe, Arkansas Farkers.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Karma Chameleon: Don't worry hillbillies you'll get your welfare you hate so much

No, cut off funding, including FEMA and whatever emergency aid there is.

To quote a know Republican:

WE'RE NOT GOING TO FIX THIS!

If a tornado is going to destroy someone's house, or take their life, there's nothing you can do.

If conservatives refuse to value or respect the lives of others, it's time we returned the favor.


I want to be glib about this because you know yeah it's not like the government in Little Rock gives a shiat about its citizens. But I can't do that. Real people are hurting and who they or others around them voted for doesn't change the fact that they deserve our empathy.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Subtonic: You people are ghouls. You have no compassion for a disaster in the deep south because you think they're all a bunch of hillbillies that deserve it. Well, my sister-wife's cousin was killed in one, so I hope you feel nice and smug.


Us Hillbillies are up here in Ozark, AR

Little rock is full of transplants from all over.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Subtonic: You people are ghouls. You have no compassion for a disaster in the deep south because you think they're all a bunch of hillbillies that deserve it. Well, my sister-wife's cousin was killed in one, so I hope you feel nice and smug.


My father's side of the family is all from Arkansas and they are all the most stereotypical proudly ignorant racist trash you could imagine. So I'm torn between hoping they got farked up big time by the tornado or having pizza for dinner.
 
raygundan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did the deep state just move this tornado from Alaska to Arkansas and change the headline to cover their tracks?
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: As if the tornado isn't bad enough Carol Baskin's Florida location is being closed and all the cats are being moved to Arkansas.


That should improve the average IQ of both states.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Any reports of houses falling on poorly dressed, overweight, googly eyed governors?


/ It does make one wonder...
// Tornadoes hiatting Jeebus land after ham fisted theocratic legislation signed
/// father son and holy slashie
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
...damn, that's a lot of damage. Here's hoping that other states, as well as Arkansas, can help.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Claude Ballse: Karma Chameleon: Don't worry hillbillies you'll get your welfare you hate so much

No, cut off funding, including FEMA and whatever emergency aid there is.

To quote a know Republican:

WE'RE NOT GOING TO FIX THIS!

If a tornado is going to destroy someone's house, or take their life, there's nothing you can do.

If conservatives refuse to value or respect the lives of others, it's time we returned the favor.

I want to be glib about this because you know yeah it's not like the government in Little Rock gives a shiat about its citizens. But I can't do that. Real people are hurting and who they or others around them voted for doesn't change the fact that they deserve our empathy.


Some of them probably do. Not all of them.
 
ThePea
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: As if the tornado isn't bad enough Carol Baskin's Florida location is being closed and all the cats are being moved to Arkansas.


You think Carole Baskin is attacking Arkansas w/ big cats? Or were you just desperate to tie the 2 stories together in an attempt to seem well-informed?
Anywayyyyyy, never touch a cub or baby of any wild animal or pay to have your picture taken w/ one or attend an event at which undomesticated animals will be the entertainment for people. If you become aware of the first two things going on in the US, contact the USDA to report a violation of the Big Cat Public Safety Act signed into law last December.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Real people are hurting and who they or others around them voted for doesn't change the fact that they deserve our empathy.


This, obviously. Help first.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Nintenfreak: Claude Ballse: Karma Chameleon: Don't worry hillbillies you'll get your welfare you hate so much

No, cut off funding, including FEMA and whatever emergency aid there is.

To quote a know Republican:

WE'RE NOT GOING TO FIX THIS!

If a tornado is going to destroy someone's house, or take their life, there's nothing you can do.

If conservatives refuse to value or respect the lives of others, it's time we returned the favor.

I want to be glib about this because you know yeah it's not like the government in Little Rock gives a shiat about its citizens. But I can't do that. Real people are hurting and who they or others around them voted for doesn't change the fact that they deserve our empathy.

Some of them probably do. Not all of them.


Doesn't matter. Help first - it's just as important to help the folks we think don't deserve it as it is to help the ones we think do, if not more important.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: kmgenesis23: Nintenfreak: Claude Ballse: Karma Chameleon: Don't worry hillbillies you'll get your welfare you hate so much

No, cut off funding, including FEMA and whatever emergency aid there is.

To quote a know Republican:

WE'RE NOT GOING TO FIX THIS!

If a tornado is going to destroy someone's house, or take their life, there's nothing you can do.

If conservatives refuse to value or respect the lives of others, it's time we returned the favor.

I want to be glib about this because you know yeah it's not like the government in Little Rock gives a shiat about its citizens. But I can't do that. Real people are hurting and who they or others around them voted for doesn't change the fact that they deserve our empathy.

Some of them probably do. Not all of them.

Doesn't matter. Help first - it's just as important to help the folks we think don't deserve it as it is to help the ones we think do, if not more important.


I used to think so too. Now, I really don't care if anyone who votes R dies miserably.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good thing something isn't happening to the planet making severe weather events more powerful and unpredictable.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: FormlessOne: kmgenesis23: Nintenfreak: Claude Ballse: Karma Chameleon: Don't worry hillbillies you'll get your welfare you hate so much

No, cut off funding, including FEMA and whatever emergency aid there is.

To quote a know Republican:

WE'RE NOT GOING TO FIX THIS!

If a tornado is going to destroy someone's house, or take their life, there's nothing you can do.

If conservatives refuse to value or respect the lives of others, it's time we returned the favor.

I want to be glib about this because you know yeah it's not like the government in Little Rock gives a shiat about its citizens. But I can't do that. Real people are hurting and who they or others around them voted for doesn't change the fact that they deserve our empathy.

Some of them probably do. Not all of them.

Doesn't matter. Help first - it's just as important to help the folks we think don't deserve it as it is to help the ones we think do, if not more important.

I used to think so too. Now, I really don't care if anyone who votes R dies miserably.


I can't fault you for it, honestly - I'm like that on most days, too. But, damn, someone has to start being human somewhere, sometime, or we're just gonna let it all slide into chaos.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Claude Ballse: Karma Chameleon: Don't worry hillbillies you'll get your welfare you hate so much

No, cut off funding, including FEMA and whatever emergency aid there is.

To quote a know Republican:

WE'RE NOT GOING TO FIX THIS!

If a tornado is going to destroy someone's house, or take their life, there's nothing you can do.

If conservatives refuse to value or respect the lives of others, it's time we returned the favor.

I want to be glib about this because you know yeah it's not like the government in Little Rock gives a shiat about its citizens. But I can't do that. Real people are hurting and who they or others around them voted for doesn't change the fact that they deserve our empathy.


Lots of people are hurting. Lots of people need help. And if someone wants to act against their own self interest, that's their choice. But the choices they are making are affecting millions of others, including me.

I'm not going to simply turn the other cheek for people who actively hate me because I am a liberal. People who support right wing lunatics with their fantasies of murdering democrats. I need to protect myself and my family.

Perhaps if these people who continue to proudly vote ignorantly to keep evil and incompetence in power get a taste of what it feels like to be despised and disposable, maybe then they can finally develop compassion for others.

They don't need our empathy, they need to learn to self sufficient in their compassion if they want to become decent people.

I'm the mean time, I'll be the bad guy over here calling out their hypocracy and demanding their accountability.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Real people are hurting and who they or others around them voted for doesn't change the fact that they deserve our empathy.


if the shoe were on the other foot would they help me? by voting to punish women and gay people they are actively working to make me suffer. I have zero empathy for people that show me none. it is always the same story. they go out of their way to make 'those people' suffer but show up with their hands out when something impacts them directly. leave them in squalor.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: I'm glad my sister was home today. The regional office in Little Rock that my sister works out of when she's traveling in the northern part of the state was completely wiped out, she said. She lives in the southern part but travels all over teaching. She was just in Little Rock two days ago.
Stay safe, Arkansas Farkers.


User name checks out.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jeebus that is some serious destruction. I want to think Gawd was targeting that Hobby Lobby specifically for some atmospheric smiting
 
SmugLife
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Subtonic: You people are ghouls. You have no compassion for a disaster in the deep south because you think they're all a bunch of hillbillies that deserve it. Well, my sister-wife's cousin was killed in one, so I hope you feel nice and smug.

My father's side of the family is all from Arkansas and they are all the most stereotypical proudly ignorant racist trash you could imagine. So I'm torn between hoping they got farked up big time by the tornado or having pizza for dinner.



My father's side of the family is also from Arkansas.  He was born in the little town of Parthenon.

I've got lots of relatives there, actually.  One's a millionaire who made his whole career with Walmart after starting out in the film dept. at the very first location in Jasper.  His brother is a college professor (and gay).

These people (especially my dad and his deceased parents) are all/were big-time Democrats.


I guess it's fun to stereotype and be stupid, but there's all kinds of people up there.
 
