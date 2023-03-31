 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Video of the huge tornado on the ground in Little Rock   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not even aiming for trailers these days.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Local media in Little Rock are reporting mass casualty protocols are in effect for local hospitals.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No 'good guys' with a gun to stop it?
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anyone got a live feed from a TV station?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: No 'good guys' with a gun to stop it?


Don't be fatuous, Jeffrey. You need a tactical nuke for that.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

leeto2: Anyone got a live feed from a TV station?


https://katv.com/watch
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You think the little rock tornado was huge... You should see the Iowa tornado that is STILL on the ground.

Well over a mile wide.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shadow Blasko: You think the little rock tornado was huge... You should see the Iowa tornado that is STILL on the ground.

Well over a mile wide.

[Fark user image 436x383]


Where in Iowa?
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The filmers are talking shiat about the guy filming on the roof but are standing right next to glass that would shatter because of the wind pressure?

Hey, Darwin, I've got some nominees for you...
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This guy is tracking 10 current warnings... coordinating chasers on the ground and is doing a good job of it.

🔴LIVE - Major Tornado Outbreak Coverage With Storm Chasers On The Ground - Live Weather Channel...
Youtube uFJmw4xyG9c
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
O_O

AUNTIE EM, AUNTIE EM!
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shadow Blasko: leeto2: Anyone got a live feed from a TV station?

https://katv.com/watch


Thank you.
 
