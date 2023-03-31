 Skip to content
(Mid Hudson News)   Next up in train derailment, it's the CSX Trash Train   (midhudsonnews.com) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
arrogantbastich
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's starting to get suspicious.
 
Imperfect Pixels
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: It's starting to get suspicious.


around 3 derailments happen every day. it's just that reporting them in the news is a bit hip and cool in the news cycle these days.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Admins, can we get place get a "Derailed" tag?)

Sub's headline seems to have derailed.
 
nekom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Imperfect Pixels: arrogantbastich: It's starting to get suspicious.

around 3 derailments happen every day. it's just that reporting them in the news is a bit hip and cool in the news cycle these days.


Yep.  Trains derail ALL. THE. FARKING. TIME.  Just had one around Pittsburgh the other day but it was an iron ore train that derailed nowhere near houses.  It's just when it's molten sulfur and chlorine and derails in a busy town that gets people's attention, and sometimes kills them.
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Imperfect Pixels: arrogantbastich: It's starting to get suspicious.

around 3 derailments happen every day. it's just that reporting them in the news is a bit hip and cool in the news cycle these days.


How many happen in other counties and at what rate?  Your smug comment that gets posted in every derailment thread isn't providing the reassurance you think it is.
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: It's starting to get suspicious.


Decades of redirecting funds into share buybacks and executive bonuses instead of maintenance and safety equipment, and now the chickens are suspiciously coming home to roost.
 
buserror
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guinsu: Imperfect Pixels: arrogantbastich: It's starting to get suspicious.

around 3 derailments happen every day. it's just that reporting them in the news is a bit hip and cool in the news cycle these days.

How many happen in other counties and at what rate?  Your smug comment that gets posted in every derailment thread isn't providing the reassurance you think it is.


I don't think the point was that it's not a problem, just that it's not new or suspicious.
 
dbirchall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A week or so back, a CSX train of containers of non-hazardous waste (like construction/demolition debris) derailed in Ayer, MA.

While parked.

https://www.wcvb.com/article/freight-train-derailment-ayer-massachusetts/43400842

Apparently due to being on a curve, the railbed was slanted a little bit, and it just tipped over.

/sigh
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buserror: guinsu: Imperfect Pixels: arrogantbastich: It's starting to get suspicious.

around 3 derailments happen every day. it's just that reporting them in the news is a bit hip and cool in the news cycle these days.

How many happen in other counties and at what rate?  Your smug comment that gets posted in every derailment thread isn't providing the reassurance you think it is.

I don't think the point was that it's not a problem, just that it's not new or suspicious.


I just see the same comment in every derailment thread. Hell, it is already in this one twice. It's like people are paid to show up and post it.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WILL YOU PEOPLE STOP farkING DERAILING ALL THESE DAMN TRAINS ALREADY???
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: WILL YOU PEOPLE STOP farkING DERAILING ALL THESE DAMN TRAINS ALREADY???


If you know of a better way to flatten pennies, I'd like to hear it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guinsu: buserror: guinsu: Imperfect Pixels: arrogantbastich: It's starting to get suspicious.

around 3 derailments happen every day. it's just that reporting them in the news is a bit hip and cool in the news cycle these days.

How many happen in other counties and at what rate?  Your smug comment that gets posted in every derailment thread isn't providing the reassurance you think it is.

I don't think the point was that it's not a problem, just that it's not new or suspicious.

I just see the same comment in every derailment thread. Hell, it is already in this one twice. It's like people are paid to show up and post it.


It's another layer in the conspiracy.

Or else they're aware of the availability heuristic.  Remember in 2001 when sharks were in the news biting people all the time?   There were less shark attacks on average that year.

Or the time all those tourists were dying in the Dominican Republic?  They were dying on average.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trash Train is the name of my next drunken threesome.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: It's starting to get suspicious.


Poundsignderailedsuddenly
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bo Diddley - Please Mr. Engineer
Youtube aDJTWjnmI-g
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1200 derailments per year.  Thanks for noticing.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: Imperfect Pixels: arrogantbastich: It's starting to get suspicious.

around 3 derailments happen every day. it's just that reporting them in the news is a bit hip and cool in the news cycle these days.

Yep.  Trains derail ALL. THE. FARKING. TIME.  Just had one around Pittsburgh the other day but it was an iron ore train that derailed nowhere near houses.  It's just when it's molten sulfur and chlorine and derails in a busy town that gets people's attention, and sometimes kills them.


Whether they do or not, the regulations to protect from these derailments from happening were still WEAKENED by the Trump Administration, and that fact isn't going to go away.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trash Train is the name of my fortified line of sports beverages.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
do you water heads  think we are having more trains derail or that you're being manipulated by a media who now knows  you will click on anything to do with the topic because of Ohio?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Smoking GNU: WILL YOU PEOPLE STOP farkING DERAILING ALL THESE DAMN TRAINS ALREADY???

If you know of a better way to flatten pennies, I'd like to hear it.


Subby's mom
 
whidbey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: do you water heads  think we are having more trains derail or that you're being manipulated by a media who now knows  you will click on anything to do with the topic because of Ohio?


When whoever was behind the Ohio Derailment get their comeuppance, we'll stop pointing out that the stories have one factor in common:  deregulation of the industry by the Trump Administration.
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Coming soon, it's the Southern Pacific...

The Cramps - Drug Train
Youtube zOZtk5P7RCU


...derailment
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nekom: Imperfect Pixels: arrogantbastich: It's starting to get suspicious.

around 3 derailments happen every day. it's just that reporting them in the news is a bit hip and cool in the news cycle these days.

Yep.  Trains derail ALL. THE. FARKING. TIME.  Just had one around Pittsburgh the other day but it was an iron ore train that derailed nowhere near houses.  It's just when it's molten sulfur and chlorine and derails in a busy town that gets people's attention, and sometimes kills them.


We hear about derailments out in the boonies, too.  Usually because they're transporting all kinds of nasty chemicals and sh*t and it gets spilled into creeks, and rivers and the water table.
 
Imperfect Pixels
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

guinsu: Imperfect Pixels: arrogantbastich: It's starting to get suspicious.

around 3 derailments happen every day. it's just that reporting them in the news is a bit hip and cool in the news cycle these days.

How many happen in other counties and at what rate?  Your smug comment that gets posted in every derailment thread isn't providing the reassurance you think it is.


'smug'? '...isn't providing the reassurance you think it is'?

waaait a minute, am I on farkin' Candid Camera?
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

guinsu: buserror: guinsu: Imperfect Pixels: arrogantbastich: It's starting to get suspicious.

around 3 derailments happen every day. it's just that reporting them in the news is a bit hip and cool in the news cycle these days.

How many happen in other counties and at what rate?  Your smug comment that gets posted in every derailment thread isn't providing the reassurance you think it is.

I don't think the point was that it's not a problem, just that it's not new or suspicious.

I just see the same comment in every derailment thread. Hell, it is already in this one twice. It's like people are paid to show up and post it.


Don't take our word for it, go look it up for yourself.
Federal Railroad Administration Office of Safety Analysis Web Site

Don't ask me how to parse all the data, I'm just saying it's all right there for you to "do your own research," as is the style of the time.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sure, train derailments happen a lot, perhaps every day. We can say it's just the media giving more coverage of the problem, but the truth is, the problem is real and it's getting worse. Derailments are very gradually happening more frequently, and we don't realize it. Boiling frog effect. Eventually, EVERY train will derail and we'll wish somebody had done something about it sooner.

Save the trains!
 
Oreamnos
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This may also lend some perspective: https://www.statista.com/statistics/1247562/united-states-total-rail-miles-by-state/
 
