(Guardian)   If you're small, and quick, you can avoid the tolls
12
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When I was small and quick in VA Beach we used to scavenge the quarters that missed the toll basket on the way to the beach. Some of those old guys could run, the young ones just watched us.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can you imagine an 80 year old man driving in Italian traffic?

Mom took dad's license at age 83 (the stroke was the kicker) and he had already been driving through red lights since at least 80.  Mom's getting up there, but I doubt she drives through red lights.

/odd, because dad's side lived much longer
//although often the body longer than the brain
///this slashie sent to a home
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A toll is a toll
And a roll is a roll
And if we don't get no tolls
Then we don't eat no rolls
 
Ariontk421
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I missed a toll booth in Naples a year ago last March. It wasn't intentional.  The lanes were ambiguous and it was confusing as Italy often is. The car rental company notified me of a fine.  It was 970 Euros.   I also had a speeding ticket in Rimini the same week and that was about 170 Euros.  I went home and tried to pay online, but the process was confusing as I hadn't been mailed an actual ticket. After failing the navigate their bureaucracy I decided I wasn't going to pay. The Italians are a bunch of hustlers for the way they run the Autostrada.  Supposedly I now have an Italian arrest warrant.  I'll probably never drive in or visit Italy again. From what I read online, most other countries in the Schengen zone don't even acknowledge Italian moving violations.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: [Fark user image image 410x260]


Dropped in to post the same; glad to see it's already been taken care of. Carry on!
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Can you imagine an 80 year old man driving in Italian traffic?

Mom took dad's license at age 83 (the stroke was the kicker) and he had already been driving through red lights since at least 80.  Mom's getting up there, but I doubt she drives through red lights.

/odd, because dad's side lived much longer
//although often the body longer than the brain
///this slashie sent to a home


Red lights? Red, green, what's the difference?  Who even knows any more? I've talked to some of the best people and no one knows!  Some of the best lights I ever saw, no one could even tell what color they were. No one knew what a red light was until I started talking about it.

He managed to avoid paying by driving close to the vehicle in front, in the lane reserved for customers of the prepaid Telepass, and zipping through the toll gate before the barrier descended.

What I'm interested in knowing is how are Italian tolls so antiquated that this is even a problem?  Every toll I've gone through in the last 10 years is just a bunch of sensors hung over the road and it either bills your transponder or takes a picture of your license plate and sends you an overpriced bill (but not a ticket) in the mail.  You get a ticket if you don't pay.

What's this business with a gate? That's completely unnecessary.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The last time I can recall not paying a toll was on my first drive from Phoenix to Pittsburgh in the early '00s. Driving through Oklahoma City was awful. The roads were a mess, tons of traffic, and as far as I could tell at the time, no warning of the toll road until after I was on it. I didn't have enough change for the toll both and there were no people or any alternate way to pay that I could see. So I said screw it and drove on and never drove that route again. All subsequent trips went between Tucumcari and Wichita so I only went through the Oklahoma panhandle.
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You've got to admire his spunk, but I think it's time to ground grandpa before he hurts himself or someone else. He should definitely go to bed without his supper.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Can you imagine an 80 year old man driving in Italian traffic?


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When I was in Korea we just drove the humvees through the toll booths without stopping since we didn't have license plates. When they were really crowded, we just went off road and drove around them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gramps be all like...

Fark user imageView Full Size


And I, for one, admire his spirit.
 
