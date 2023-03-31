 Skip to content
(Gizmodo) Hero After an 8-year legal battle, California man wins his case and is awarded damages of just $65.11. But every gig worker in CA may soon have cause to be grateful to him
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This may have some implications for owner operators in trucking as well.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've never quite understood the "gig" economy. Uber, for example. Aren't they just a taxi service? How do they get away with calling their employees contractors when other taxi cab services have employees, unions, and require licensing?

I know it's promoted as "earn spare change in your off time!" Do a few deliveries here and there for extra bucks and whatnot. But to me it REALLY just sounds like "We want to give you less benefits and pay than actual employees."
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Not to mention professional wrestlers who work for Vince McMahon.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Almost $8.14 / yr.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
dick york/dick sargent
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That was a good call. I'm sure that if a driver or other person paid to due a job, acts inappropriately, the employer would just say, " Not our problem." This will make a big change in court cases involving people like Uber drivers.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ex: Considers wrestlers to be "independent contractors" but they must sign a non-compete clause.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Which it is exactly as it sounds. It's supposed to be something in a person's off time, but in reality you're controlled by the app, and your employee status can change with a simple negative review and/or not taking enough passengers as per the quota system.

Uber would be a taxi service, if they provided the vehicles, but they instead make you use your vehicle and leave you to insuring it with commercial insurance, keeping it maintained and clean, and free of anything that may upset your passengers (like you having a religious symbol in your car that is a different faith than a Karen who thinks her religion should be worshiped by everyone and within her particular sect, especially strangers she never met before).
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

It shifted all overhead to the contractor.  Contractor's vehicle, their insurance, their fuel.  The only thing Uber, Grubhub, etc brings to the table is the app and connecting fares to the contractor.  It's really an incredible scam.
 
tekmo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is why corporations always want to buy plaintiffs off with settlements.

Winning in court can lead to legally binding precedent.

Settlements don't.
 
Watubi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tech companies are using contract workers in all aspects of their business.  These gig workers are the only ones that actually CAN work their own chosen hours and as much or as little as they like.  That's the very definition of contract worker, who sets the hours.  Yet, all the contract workers than HAVE to go into an office still aren't considered employees?  Sounds backwards to me.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The "gig economy" or "sharing economy" means shifting the business's financial burdens from the owners to the employees, thus "sharing" everything except the profits.


Why Is Everything Turning Into Uber?
Youtube 0wX_NLZyqCo


It's another attempt to put a happy face on our shiatty socioeconomics.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

But doesn't Karen know that anyway? I mean, she never sees them at church...
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

This. I still don't understand how it ever became legal. Somehow they won in court against states and cities banning them. Then why weren't the laws updated? The whole thing is such a scam.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

She doesn't care, Karen wants a theocracy that her particular sect of her particular religion is the only one allowed, and she'll keep asking for the manager until it happens!
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just a story. I used Uber for the first and only time a while ago. I had an appointment for service at an auto repair shop. I thought I would just wait there. They said it would take at least 2 1/2 hours and I should go home. I asked them to call a taxi for me. They called Uber instead. Then when they said my car was ready they sent another Uber to my house. I said to add that to my bill but they did not bother.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

There are ways to deal with that
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
