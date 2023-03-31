 Skip to content
Idaho man arrested for killing man...who killed his mother 24 hours prior
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dog walks into a bar, hops up on a seat and orders a drink.

Bartender notices he's got a large bandage.

Dog says "I'm looking for the man who shot my paw."
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/If he had turned himself in, it would have been great
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw yes, a variant of the Law & Order "shooting on the courthouse steps".
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jury nullification comes to mind. Yeah, he did it, but is he really "guilty"?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Jury nullification comes to mind. Yeah, he did it, but is he really "guilty"?


Hope it goes to trial and they let him walk.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back to the olde west with us then.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hm. Might be time to back off the "subby's mom" jokes
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Jury nullification comes to mind. Yeah, he did it, but is he really "guilty"?


Innocent by reason of the bastard had it coming to him.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Street justice.

/ Not ideal
// but gets the job done
 
Klyukva
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Apparently the police were looking for the man. He should have turned himself in instead of trying to run.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My name is Raul Cuevas.  You killed my mother.  Prepare to die.
 
daveb0rg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That news guy sucks.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Hm. Might be time to back off the "subby's mom" jokes


Good idea, I just got off subby's mom myself.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why wasn't the guy who killed his mom arrested?
 
The Gunslinger Roland
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Probation is the correct punishment.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Street justice.

/ Not ideal
// but gets the job done


Saves time and money.

Sadly, a lot of bad things tend to happen along with it.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Priapetic: Hm. Might be time to back off the "subby's mom" jokes

Good idea, I just got off subby's mom myself.


Did you use the rope ladder or twisty slide? I preper the zipline.
 
Gramma
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Gunslinger Roland: Probation is the correct punishment.


he might re-offend  if someone murders his dad
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: My name is Raul Cuevas.  You killed my mother.  Prepare to die.


It would be so fantastic is someone in the story had six fingers on one hand.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mouser: wildcardjack: Jury nullification comes to mind. Yeah, he did it, but is he really "guilty"?

Innocent by reason of the bastard had it coming to him.


Not so fast. I saw this in a TV show. Turns out the mom was trying to rob the younger guy and he killed her in self defense.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
and in this case he probably could get a "temporary insanity" defense..

but yea Its jury nullification in this case..
 
ISO15693
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
First offense. As long as he never again kills a guy who killed his mother I think he should just get a warning.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The surgeon was his father?
 
electricjebus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bootleg: [Fark user image 243x207]
/If he had turned himself in, it would have been great


That pretty much covers it.  If he'd have turned himself in he probably would have walked, or at least got a severely reduced sentence.

NCSB, years ago I worked with an older couple, the husband was the coolest and most calm guy you'd ever meet, the wife was not.  One day it came to light that their son in law had been raping their granddaughter for years.  While the wife was on the phone with her daughter the husband went down to the gun safe, removed all the magazines and hid them.

Briefly after getting off the phone she was screaming about the magazines.  He said, "what are you going to do? Go down to the police station and shoot a man in custody in front of a bunch of cops?".  Eventually she calmed down and realized he was right.  If he hadn't done that there probably would have been a story about a grandma getting gunned down by cops on FARK.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: kevinatilusa: My name is Raul Cuevas.  You killed my mother.  Prepare to die.

It would be so fantastic is someone in the story had six fingers on one hand.


With modern plastic surgery, we can make that happen.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd vote to acquit.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mcavity: and in this case he probably could get a "temporary insanity" defense..

but yea Its jury nullification in this case..


Was it in Idaho?  I think "needed killin' " is still on the books as a valid defense.

/normally might even hit the link
//but not youtube
///refuse to use youtube for information that is much faster in text
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not liking this new version of paying it forward.

Not only vote to acquit. Vote to have the murdered murderer's estate pay for the support/counseling this guy should have available.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, dammit. These for-profit prisons aren't just gonna be able to run themselves for free. Somebody's got to get arrested.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why wasn't the guy who killed his mom arrested?


he was ded
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: MythDragon: Why wasn't the guy who killed his mom arrested?

he was ded


grumpycatgood.jpg
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

khatores: wildcardjack: Jury nullification comes to mind. Yeah, he did it, but is he really "guilty"?

Hope it goes to trial and they let him walk.


How hard do you think the DA in going to lean on him to plead out just avoid going to trial?
 
