 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Thread Reader)   Old and busted: Qanon believes JFK Jr. isn't actually dead. New dumbness: antivaxxers believe people who are very much alive "died suddenly"   (threadreaderapp.com) divider line
37
    More: Fail, Death, Indictment, Internet, YouTube, Podcast, The New York Times, Woman, Vaccine  
•       •       •

1123 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2023 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, like anyone is ever going to find a body double for John Fetterman.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait!

So I had the MRNA booster twice. So does that like reverse the effect of the first dose that always supposed to rot my little friend off???
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Yeah, like anyone is ever going to find a body double for John Fetterman.


Yeah....Peter Boyle is too old.

/And dead.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so tired of humanity.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I died suddenly, a little bit, earlier this week.

/dog has aggressive cancer with few maybe weeks or months to live
//lost other dog in Feb
///F cancer
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's great that some people promote Joe Rogan as an awesome person.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: I died suddenly, a little bit, earlier this week.

/dog has aggressive cancer with few maybe weeks or months to live
//lost other dog in Feb
///F cancer


I'm so sorry.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: lindalouwho: Yeah, like anyone is ever going to find a body double for John Fetterman.

Yeah....Peter Boyle is too old.

/And dead.


Ah HA!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone I know that got the vaccine is going to die.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Everyone I know that got the vaccine is going to die.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The producer of Died Suddenly is now alleging the vaccine makes your "penis rot off."

Nope, it has always looked like that.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: lindalouwho: Yeah, like anyone is ever going to find a body double for John Fetterman.

Yeah....Peter Boyle is too old.

/And dead.


And if he were alive, I'm guessing the vaccine wouldn't have caused his penis to rot off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you for not linking Twitter.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diagonal: Wait!

So I had the MRNA booster twice. So does that like reverse the effect of the first dose that always supposed to rot my little friend off???


No, you turn gay in between.  Don't tell me you squandered your time.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Died suddenly" is code word for "murdered by vaccine" in the anti-vax community.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a 1:1,000,000 chance event of being struck in the chest at just the wrong moment in the cardiac electrical cycle. Despite this, the anti-vac lobby tried to claim it was the COVID shot. He had a year ago.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: The_Sponge: lindalouwho: Yeah, like anyone is ever going to find a body double for John Fetterman.

Yeah....Peter Boyle is too old.

/And dead.

And if he were alive, I'm guessing the vaccine wouldn't have caused his penis to rot off.

[Fark user image image 400x213]


LOL!

Just out of curiosity I looked up how tall he was...6'2"...same height I am.

It shows how short most actors are since he always looked huge.

Granted, he wore lifts in Young Frankenstein.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: Diagonal: Wait!

So I had the MRNA booster twice. So does that like reverse the effect of the first dose that always supposed to rot my little friend off???

No, you turn gay in between.  Don't tell me you squandered your time.


Don't be a silly goose, I've only had one booster.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Everyone I know that got the vaccine is going to die.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Por que tan serioso: Diagonal: Wait!

So I had the MRNA booster twice. So does that like reverse the effect of the first dose that always supposed to rot my little friend off???

No, you turn gay in between.  Don't tell me you squandered your time.

Don't be a silly goose, I've only had one booster.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think anyone who makes this kind of comment in public deserves a big fat lawsuit.
 
zoltan2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mind.helpView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: I died suddenly, a little bit, earlier this week.

/dog has aggressive cancer with few maybe weeks or months to live
//lost other dog in Feb
///F cancer


That sucks, sorry for you.

In November 2021 I had to put down both of my cats, less than 3 weeks apart.

Then at the end of the month one of my brothers very unexpectedly offed himself.

Worst.  Month.  Evar.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zoltan2000: [mind.help image 700x700]


Oh, that's a real thing.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: lindalouwho: Yeah, like anyone is ever going to find a body double for John Fetterman.

Yeah....Peter Boyle is too old.

/And dead.


suddenly?
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Men that get the mRNA vaccine are having their peni shrivel up and fall off...? News to me and a lot of us here that had erections yesterday lasting long enough we lost blood to our brains for a number of hours.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have had two shots and three boosters. Each time I didn't even make it out of CVS before I died. They hit me with the AED and told me not to tell anyone, but I have to let the world know.  I die all the time at home now too, died six times at work and lost my job, apparently dead people are not a protected class.of employee. Oh shiat, it's happening again...
 
zoltan2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gubbo: zoltan2000: [mind.help image 700x700]

Oh, that's a real thing.


That is what the guy playing my therapist said.

Maybe it is a side effect of invermectin.
 
whidbey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: I have had two shots and three boosters. Each time I didn't even make it out of CVS before I died. They hit me with the AED and told me not to tell anyone, but I have to let the world know.  I die all the time at home now too, died six times at work and lost my job, apparently dead people are not a protected class.of employee. Oh shiat, it's happening again...


As a ghost, how does one use the bathroom?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: I have had two shots and three boosters. Each time I didn't even make it out of CVS before I died. They hit me with the AED and told me not to tell anyone, but I have to let the world know.  I die all the time at home now too, died six times at work and lost my job, apparently dead people are not a protected class.of employee. Oh shiat, it's happening again...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whidbey: Gleaming the TimeCube: I have had two shots and three boosters. Each time I didn't even make it out of CVS before I died. They hit me with the AED and told me not to tell anyone, but I have to let the world know.  I die all the time at home now too, died six times at work and lost my job, apparently dead people are not a protected class.of employee. Oh shiat, it's happening again...

As a ghost, how does one use the bathroom?


quietly
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I should add this to my checklist of questions upon meeting new people

1) Do you believe we landed men on the moon?
2) Is the earth flat or round? (Trick question!)
3) Do you listen to Alex Jones
4) Do you believe in #DiedSuddenly
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
wait...you mean to tell me anti-vaxxers are uninterested in facts?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I should add this to my checklist of questions upon meeting new people

1) Do you believe we landed men on the moon?
2) Is the earth flat or round? (Trick question!)
3) Do you listen to Alex Jones
4) Do you believe in #DiedSuddenly


3) No, but I love listening to friend do his Alex Jones impersonation that involves talking about gay frogs.  It always makes me chuckle.
 
anfrind
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Antivaxxers always lie.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.