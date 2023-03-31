 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WOWT Omaha)   We can now add "dead police chief" to the list of odd things found in storage units   (wowt.com) divider line
18
    More: Creepy, Self storage, Sheriff, sheriff's office, Press release, Marcy Oglesby, former Maquon village police chief, Knox County Sheriff's Office, confirmation of the identity Tuesday  
•       •       •

606 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2023 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He knows what he did.
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AND there's a dead bishop on the landing.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The preview tour got out of hand. I knew something was off with Josh Groban.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

When you came pulling in here, did you seen a sign that said "Dead Police Chief storage" ??
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, where are you supposed to store your dead bodies. Better they stink up the storage unit then your house.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 301x167]
When you came pulling in here, did you seen a sign that said "Dead Police Chief storage" ??


/shakes drunken hoof but Winston Wolf's phone is busy!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would have made for an interesting episode of Storage Wars.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be one of those Good Cops I hear so much about.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: This would have made for an interesting episode of Storage Wars.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, the world sucks when a story like this doesn't surprise you, or make you feel empathy, as most people will just assume the cop was dirty.

People get crazy with storage units. Not to far from me they found one filled the brim with dynamite. They evacuated an area around it till it was neutralized.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Like Bread: Must be one of those Good Cops I hear so much about.


He is now.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 301x167]
When you came pulling in here, did you seen a sign that said "Dead Police Chief storage" ??

/shakes drunken hoof but Winston Wolf's phone is busy!



encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Open briefcase

2) Place dick in brief case

3) Slam briefcase on dick.

Open and shut case, johnson.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They mention someone being arrested for murder, but don't explain the connection.  Was she the storage unit owner?  C'mon reporter, ask a question or two.
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Twilight Farkle: Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 301x167]
When you came pulling in here, did you seen a sign that said "Dead Police Chief storage" ??

/shakes drunken hoof but Winston Wolf's phone is busy!

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 345x146]


It wasn't me; I've never even been to Robert's Self Storage in Maquon, IL!  What?  You didn't say where the body was found?  I mean, I just assumed... *SMOKE BOMB*
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Richard R. Young

Sorry, this is Roberts Self Storage.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It was a self storage place, so I guess he did it on his own.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.