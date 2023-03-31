 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Ukrainian hackers produce nudie calendar...of Russian pilot's wives   (jpost.com) divider line
33
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2023 at 3:23 PM



33 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar pictures!?!?! Whaarrrrrr!?!?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Whar pictures!?!?! Whaarrrrrr!?!?


Three cocks for one woman:
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Whar pictures!?!?! Whaarrrrrr!?!?


You're welcome, you sicko....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pass
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many wives is one pilot allowed to have in Russia?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shenanigans
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: How many wives is one pilot allowed to have in Russia?


The way it's going the women are going to seriously outnumber the men.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They're all mile high club members
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: SpectroBoy: Whar pictures!?!?! Whaarrrrrr!?!?

Three cocks for one woman:
[media.istockphoto.com image 612x408]


You'll never guess where the potato is
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maximum trolling level unlocked.
 
docmattic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

oa330_man: SpectroBoy: Whar pictures!?!?! Whaarrrrrr!?!?

You're welcome, you sicko....

[Fark user image image 201x251]


Do you have the origina.... ummmm.... wait, that won't work.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Shenanigans


Ukraine's shenanigans are cheeky and fun. Russia's shenanigans are cruel and tragic, which makes them not really shenanigans at all.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nicolai was supposed to file papers.
 
joen00b
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Brilliant use of intelligence!
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ram-trx.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: NuclearPenguins: SpectroBoy: Whar pictures!?!?! Whaarrrrrr!?!?

Three cocks for one woman:
[media.istockphoto.com image 612x408]

You'll never guess where the potato is


Next to the pickle?
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Where's that Sickos Yes Yes Yes meme hahaha. Ohhh damn I laughed really hard at this article, that's about the funniest thing so far this war.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hackers pretended to be putting together a pinup calendar to improve morale among Russian officers to get these twelve wives to take photos in their husbands' uniforms, providing them with enough information to track down plenty of biographical info on each officer.

The Decemberists last seen preparing a tribute concert...
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meshnoob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Whar pictures!?!?! Whaarrrrrr!?!?


Found one

.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
How it went down...
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pilots'
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, that's horrible. Where are they selling these?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

oa330_man: SpectroBoy: Whar pictures!?!?! Whaarrrrrr!?!?

You're welcome, you sicko....

[Fark user image image 201x251]


Yes
Ha ha ha
Yes!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pwkpete
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: [64.media.tumblr.com image 242x225] [View Full Size image _x_]How it went down...


One of the pilots
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Page three version of the article was so much better... uh... written?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: [64.media.tumblr.com image 242x225]How it went down...


The Russian version of "Revenge of the Nerds".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 425x426]


Kitty!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: SpectroBoy: Whar pictures!?!?! Whaarrrrrr!?!?

Three cocks for one woman:
[media.istockphoto.com image 612x408]


Don't make assumptions about what I will do.

That woman is 27, and starting to look for a husband.  She can caber toss like nobody you've ever met.

I'm interested.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This article has a lot more information.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Introducing Mrs Atroshchenko
Lilia Aleksandrovna Atroshchenko was born on 11/11/1982. Phone numbers: 79186454934, 79883613157. Passport: 2005 591208. E-mail: la­dy*lan­d17[nospam-﹫-backwards]liam­*ru. The hacktivists noticed that Lilia liked to send "photo surprises" to her husband (we picked a couple of more decent pictures where she wears some clothes, to give an example).
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

