Because you might slip and fall and end up with a toothbrush up your bum?
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Exposing a toothbrush to heat and humidity weakens the bristles and make it ineffective,"

Which is terrible for your investment of $3 every few months or in bulk if you have hookups.
 
Skail
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Million-to-one shot, doc!
 
olorin604
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

koder: "Exposing a toothbrush to heat and humidity weakens the bristles and make it ineffective,"

Which is terrible for your investment of $3 every few months or in bulk if you have hookups.


Wait, they arent single use?? How have I not found this "hack" on the internet
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And the waste of water.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
onesnladay.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

olorin604: koder: "Exposing a toothbrush to heat and humidity weakens the bristles and make it ineffective,"

Which is terrible for your investment of $3 every few months or in bulk if you have hookups.

Wait, they arent single use?? How have I not found this "hack" on the internet


If you put them up your butt they are
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

asymptonic: And the waste of water.


I suppose you'll say I shouldn't poop in the shower next, just because it means I have to sterilize the shower with scalding water afterwards too.  You hippies and your 'save the water' and 'save the planet' B.S.  It's my planet and my water.  I'd mess it up if I want to.
 
phedex
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Im a terribly messy tooth brusher and take a shower in the morning and evening so thats where i'm doing it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've never left a toothbrush out in the open in the bathroom. I keep mine in a toothbrush container, in a drawer under the sink. The article is somewhat right about the brush being left in the open exposed to whatever else is going on, flushing toilets, hands being washed and whatever else is going on near the sink or counter.

I'm not OCD or a germ-a-phobe, but it is common sense when one thinks about it.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

koder: "Exposing a toothbrush to heat and humidity weakens the bristles and make it ineffective,"

Which is terrible for your investment of $3 every few months or in bulk if you have hookups.


I have a special "membership card" that gets me direct access to a wholesaler. Costs each year to have these privileges, but when you can get 30 toothbrushes for 29 dollars, you know you're a high rolling, bargain shopping mo-fo.

Isn't your mouth hot and humid as well??
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Combustion: Isn't your mouth hot and humid as well??


Moist.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Talk about FUD. Yes, I brush my teeth in the shower. Makes sense since the 2 minutes to brush teeth is also the proper amount of time to steam my face before shaving.

Based on the article, maybe I should replace my toothbrush more often, but cross contamination? I'm brushing my teeth, not the tile. Slippery floor? Even TFA admits toothpaste is no more slippery than soap or shampoo.

Only argument against is water usage, but I've rationalized that with the septic system under the front yard. A longer shower is just watering the lawn.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It was years ago that my wife asked me to clean the bathroom mirror for her. So I get the spray can of window cleaner and I spray the mirror down.

Wife: Stop!!!!
Me: What? You asked me to clean the mirror didn't you?
Wife Yes, I did but my toothbrush is on the sink right next to the mirror! You'll get the Windex on it!
Me: Oh. Sorry.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

olorin604: koder: "Exposing a toothbrush to heat and humidity weakens the bristles and make it ineffective,"

Which is terrible for your investment of $3 every few months or in bulk if you have hookups.

Wait, they arent single use?? How have I not found this "hack" on the internet


Didn't read your Tik Toks!
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"end up with a toothbrush up your bum?"

Well, it is Friday night...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x472]


I have to think about this for a moment.

What if, you didn't look before sitting down somewhere and there's something on the seat?

Of if you're riding a bicycle and the seat comes off and you sit on the pole?

I mean, things do happen...
 
olorin604
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chitownmike: olorin604: koder: "Exposing a toothbrush to heat and humidity weakens the bristles and make it ineffective,"

Which is terrible for your investment of $3 every few months or in bulk if you have hookups.

Wait, they arent single use?? How have I not found this "hack" on the internet

If you put them up your butt they are


How else do you get the hard to reach places.
 
