Hero Passengers subdue armed man after shooting at a Philadelphia subway station
23 Comments
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That subway station knows what it did.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But I have been assured by TOP POLCEMEN that the only possible way to subdue an armed suspect is 1,000 cops armed with bazookas and an attack helicopter.
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why were the passengers shooting at the subway station?
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How do you shoot at a subway station? Point the gun at the ground and fire?

:-D
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: But I have been assured by TOP POLCEMEN that the only possible way to subdue an armed suspect is 1,000 cops armed with bazookas and an attack helicopter.


Just chuck some D batteries at them as hard as you can.
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was that ball of lard who rolled-up and took the gun a cop?
For a second I thought it was Gabriel Iglesias doing a bit.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nogrhi: Why were the passengers shooting at the subway station?


It's philly, a subway, and presumably rush hour. Even out in CA when I had to ride the BART, that was enough to make me kind of itchy.
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"SEPTA passenger restrain suspect"

Like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby, are you saying that some random passengers shot at a Philly subway station and then subdued an armed man?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: That subway station knows what it did.


After the kiddy porn and the toxic chemicals they put in their bread, they deserve whatever they get!

/ Five, five dollar foot long right up their ass
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: That subway station knows what it did.


Served shiatty sandwiches?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Eli WhiskeyDik: That subway station knows what it did.

Served shiatty sandwiches?


Hey now, they have, like, 2 edible sammiches.  They're no Jersey Mike's or Boardwalk Subs, but they're not as bad as Penera, either.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Were any of the passengers school teachers?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Also, dammit, now I want either Jersey Mike's or Boardwalk Subs.  motherfarker.
 
Cary Granite
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Philly? I'm guessing Clarke broke the guy's ankle, then Schultz and Saleski jumped on him.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dodged a bullet
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did anyone punch a horse?  No?  Sounds like the tamest day in Philadelphia this year
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Dodged a bullet
[Fark user image 425x443]


this photo is better. You can see he's standing in a train/subway station.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: DRTFA: Dodged a bullet
[Fark user image 425x443]

this photo is better. You can see he's standing in a train/subway station.

[Fark user image image 650x488]


Hey, could fit like three kids in there!
 
raygundan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: But I have been assured by TOP POLCEMEN that the only possible way to subdue an armed suspect is 1,000 cops armed with bazookas and an attack helicopter.


Well, SOMEBODY has to sit around outside and do nothing for a while.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: But I have been assured by TOP POLCEMEN that the only possible way to subdue an armed suspect is 1,000 cops armed with bazookas and an attack helicopter.


Clever criminals building underground passages to crime in!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: Hey, could fit like three kids in there!


Luckily, they escaped. The big hero/sub is bait for more kids...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like three men brought fists to a gunfight.

Man "sucker punched another man" on @SEPTA MFL. That man then fired gun but hit another person, Law Enforcement sources tell me.    Passenger Mark Krull recorded as fellow passengers took down armed shooter on train, then off train, where you see 2nd armed man protecting others.

...

The acting Chief of SEPTA Police says the shooting happened in under 60 seconds, starting with an argument between two men.

"That altercation was quickly joined by two additional males, erupting into a full-blown three to one assault," explained Acting Chief Chuck Lawson.

So, in short:

1. Guy gets sucker punched.

2. Then two more men also begin beating on the guy.

3. The victim pulls out a gun, fires one shot, but misses and hits somebody not involved.

4. Other people jump and hold down the man with the gun and maybe the people beating him up(???) .  A second man with another gun stands guard until the cops show up.

What a cluster fark.  Tough neighborhood, apparently.
 
