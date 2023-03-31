 Skip to content
(MSN)   "70 feet of snow has fallen in the West this season. How tall is that really?" Seems like that would be 70 feet tall but I dunno better check the article just to be sure   (msn.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably about 21.34 meters.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, sure - you get a foot over here and a foot over there,... pretty soon it starts to add up.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

King Something: Probably about 21.34 meters.


I'm going to need that is washing machines or microwaves.

/American
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's like half a Rhode Island or something, isn't it?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That is about 20 penguins
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How many Scaramucci's is that equal to ?
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just in case anybody has a misconception about this:  the snow is not actually 70 feet tall.  It compresses and hardens (and alternately melts) so that while in the season we may have had 70 feet, at any one time the snowpack or your average amount of snow beside the road is going to be much less
 
wage0048
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Minneapolis/St. Paul is looking at up to 10 inches tonight.  That would put this winter 3rd in the all-time snowiest list.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wage0048: Minneapolis/St. Paul is looking at up to 10 inches tonight.


So's your mom
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Scarface with a pile of snow on his desk.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: Just in case anybody has a misconception about this:  the snow is not actually 70 feet tall.  It compresses and hardens (and alternately melts) so that while in the season we may have had 70 feet, at any one time the snowpack or your average amount of snow beside the road is going to be much less


That must be how some men are measuring themselves.

"You see, I've had three erections today, so that's 9-inches, baby."
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
With that much snow, the glaciers will grow and bum out a bunch of global warming nuts.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: King Something: Probably about 21.34 meters.

I'm going to need that is washing machines or microwaves.

/American


21.5 washing machines
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: Just in case anybody has a misconception about this:  the snow is not actually 70 feet tall.  It compresses and hardens (and alternately melts) so that while in the season we may have had 70 feet, at any one time the snowpack or your average amount of snow beside the road is going to be much less


According to the Mammoth Mountain web site, the base depth at the peak of the mountain is 344 inches ( 28.6666 feet).  Total snowfall at the peak for this season has been 879 inches  (73.25 feet).

That's still a heck of a lot of snow.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sno man: SpectroBoy: King Something: Probably about 21.34 meters.

I'm going to need that is washing machines or microwaves.

/American

21.5 washing machines


I'm getting 23.3 washing machines.
/Eh, close enough.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
12.5 Smoots and an ear.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
MSN helps me get the latest Fox News?

Oooohhhh April 1st
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
691.45 attoparsecs
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: MSN helps me get the latest Fox News?

Oooohhhh April 1st


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ajgeek: sno man: SpectroBoy: King Something: Probably about 21.34 meters.

I'm going to need that is washing machines or microwaves.

/American

21.5 washing machines

I'm getting 23.3 washing machines.
/Eh, close enough.


front or top loading? mine's a front.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ajgeek: sno man: SpectroBoy: King Something: Probably about 21.34 meters.

I'm going to need that is washing machines or microwaves.

/American

21.5 washing machines

I'm getting 23.3 washing machines.
/Eh, close enough.


So, around 66.6 standard Corgi Units, assuming 3 Corgis per washcycle, right?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

uttertosh: ajgeek: sno man: SpectroBoy: King Something: Probably about 21.34 meters.

I'm going to need that is washing machines or microwaves.

/American

21.5 washing machines

I'm getting 23.3 washing machines.
/Eh, close enough.

So, around 66.6 standard Corgi Units, assuming 3 Corgis per washcycle, right?


English or American Corgis?
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: uttertosh: ajgeek: sno man: SpectroBoy: King Something: Probably about 21.34 meters.

I'm going to need that is washing machines or microwaves.

/American

21.5 washing machines

I'm getting 23.3 washing machines.
/Eh, close enough.

So, around 66.6 standard Corgi Units, assuming 3 Corgis per washcycle, right?

English or American Corgis?


Welsh, duh.
 
