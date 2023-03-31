 Skip to content
(NOAA)   Storm Prediction Center issues highest possible risk category for an extremely rare *TWO* areas of the country. Intense long track tornadoes are possible from the central Mississippi River Valley through northeast Texas   (spc.noaa.gov) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the Midwest in spring. Daffodils. Dandelions. Air-raid sirens.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't even get drunk, or you might fall down the basement stairs.

Be safe, everyone. I'm going to order tacos before the shiat hits the fan.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Genuine question: are we getting more of these pink areas lately or is it just making the news more?
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We;;, we've been posting in an redlit thread. Multiple tornadoes have happened in the Little Rock metro area. Storms are still strengthening. It is gonna be a long night for a LOT of people.

/chatting with some chasers in the area.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://katv.com/watch

Little rock live coverage. They are mostly in the clear now... but still have a couple cells with some rotation.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: We;;, we've been posting in an redlit thread. Multiple tornadoes have happened in the Little Rock metro area. Storms are still strengthening. It is gonna be a long night for a LOT of people.

/chatting with some chasers in the area.


Now another tornado forming in Little Rock, in the same area as the last one
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Shadow Blasko: We;;, we've been posting in an redlit thread. Multiple tornadoes have happened in the Little Rock metro area. Storms are still strengthening. It is gonna be a long night for a LOT of people.

/chatting with some chasers in the area.

Now another tornado forming in Little Rock, in the same area as the last one


It disorganized as it approached the radar... Still some intense winds but no TVS at the moment
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Shadow Blasko: We;;, we've been posting in an redlit thread. Multiple tornadoes have happened in the Little Rock metro area. Storms are still strengthening. It is gonna be a long night for a LOT of people.

/chatting with some chasers in the area.

Now another tornado forming in Little Rock, in the same area as the last one


Oh my god... freaking scary shiat

/please stay safe, farkers
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Shadow Blasko: We;;, we've been posting in an redlit thread. Multiple tornadoes have happened in the Little Rock metro area. Storms are still strengthening. It is gonna be a long night for a LOT of people.

/chatting with some chasers in the area.

Now another tornado forming in Little Rock, in the same area as the last one


Jacksonville is getting pounded again.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: OldRod: Shadow Blasko: We;;, we've been posting in an redlit thread. Multiple tornadoes have happened in the Little Rock metro area. Storms are still strengthening. It is gonna be a long night for a LOT of people.

/chatting with some chasers in the area.

Now another tornado forming in Little Rock, in the same area as the last one

It disorganized as it approached the radar... Still some intense winds but no TVS at the moment


Yeah, and it looks like it's already moved through Little Rock - I wonder if it's too close to the first storm to really form on its own?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: Genuine question: are we getting more of these pink areas lately or is it just making the news more?


Large outbreaks have always seemed cyclical, but the frequency of the outbreaks and the intensity of individual storms does seem to have increased. That being said, I am not an expert. Just a history/nature buff with a morbid fear of/fascination with our batshiat weather.

(My grandparents' town was leveled by what was believed to be an F4 in the 1940s, and hearing the stories as well as finding the old newspapers in their attic was pretty traumatic to my tiny mind. I still have nightmares.)
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Shadow Blasko: OldRod: Shadow Blasko: We;;, we've been posting in an redlit thread. Multiple tornadoes have happened in the Little Rock metro area. Storms are still strengthening. It is gonna be a long night for a LOT of people.

/chatting with some chasers in the area.

Now another tornado forming in Little Rock, in the same area as the last one

It disorganized as it approached the radar... Still some intense winds but no TVS at the moment

Yeah, and it looks like it's already moved through Little Rock - I wonder if it's too close to the first storm to really form on its own?


Under normal circumstances yes. With the current conditions, not really. Still plenty of energy in the atmosphere.

(From North Little Rock earlier)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Copying this here from the redlit thread

https://twitter.com/_spcanady/status/1641887036872294406

Video of the tornado going through Little Rock earlier
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: OldRod: Shadow Blasko: OldRod: Shadow Blasko: We;;, we've been posting in an redlit thread. Multiple tornadoes have happened in the Little Rock metro area. Storms are still strengthening. It is gonna be a long night for a LOT of people.

/chatting with some chasers in the area.

Now another tornado forming in Little Rock, in the same area as the last one

It disorganized as it approached the radar... Still some intense winds but no TVS at the moment

Yeah, and it looks like it's already moved through Little Rock - I wonder if it's too close to the first storm to really form on its own?

Under normal circumstances yes. With the current conditions, not really. Still plenty of energy in the atmosphere.

(From North Little Rock earlier)

[Fark user image image 706x697]


I don't think I would unclench for a week.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay safe! Dangerous day.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two tornadoes in Little Rock back to back with the tornado threat increasing across the region for several more hours. Stay alert, please!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
3rd round of Tornado Warned supercells coming out of TX aimed at Little Rock

spc.noaa.govView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why would anyone live in a tornado zone?
 
RagnarD
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Re-posting tornado climatology pages for those interested in trying to figure out if outbreaks are on the increase, decrease or not-enough-data.

Tornado archive:

Every violent tornado outbreak atmospheric setup:
https://www.spc.noaa.gov/exper/outbreaks/

Similar to prior, but for all tornado, convective wind and hail 'event' days for this century.
https://www.spc.noaa.gov/exper/archive/events/

This one is just wild, and I keep forgetting to piddle with it.
https://www.spc.noaa.gov/exper/envbrowser/
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Why would anyone live in a tornado zone?


I mean yeah, what a bunch of dumb farks.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm moving to Death Valley. That sounds like a lovely place.
 
xtalman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: OldRod: Shadow Blasko: OldRod: Shadow Blasko: We;;, we've been posting in an redlit thread. Multiple tornadoes have happened in the Little Rock metro area. Storms are still strengthening. It is gonna be a long night for a LOT of people.

/chatting with some chasers in the area.

Now another tornado forming in Little Rock, in the same area as the last one

It disorganized as it approached the radar... Still some intense winds but no TVS at the moment

Yeah, and it looks like it's already moved through Little Rock - I wonder if it's too close to the first storm to really form on its own?

Under normal circumstances yes. With the current conditions, not really. Still plenty of energy in the atmosphere.

(From North Little Rock earlier)

[Fark user image 706x697]


Ouch?  Stay safe.

To address the question, normally a second line following the first that spawned a tornado has a really low chance of forming more tornadoes, but this year has proven to be be a bit odd so Little Rock Farkers go to your hidey holes.

/Unfortunately from what I have heard this year is starting early and in general the area of tornadoes has moved east.  Living in OK I am okay not having them but do feel bad for those east of here who are just learning to deal with them.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Intense hailstorm in central Iowa
 
RagnarD
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Why would anyone live in a tornado zone?


Be more specific.

imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 425x318]

Intense hailstorm in central Iowa


Wow
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Why would anyone live in a tornado zone?


I've lived in SE Kansas my whole life - I've seen a few tornadoes over the years, and been a lot closer to them than I would have liked.  But, really, almost anywhere in the U.S. is likely for tornadoes these days.  The past few years the "tornado alley" seems to be moving east so it's been more in Missouri/Arkansas/Mississippi than Kansas/Oklahoma/Texas
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Power out on streetlights. Lotta police and fire sirens ongoing.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 425x318]

Intense hailstorm in central Iowa


Yeah, Iowa has tornado warnings and blizzard warnings both currently
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Intense hailstorm in central Iowa


I moved into a new house a month ago. I spent 3 hours frantically clearing up the garage to make room for both vehicles in case of hail. Thank you for validating my decision.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh Shi..... RUN


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
PDS Tornado Warning in Iowa now
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: Oh Shi..... RUN


[Fark user image image 850x641]


That's quite a hook there! Big tornado!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: Oh Shi..... RUN


[Fark user image 850x641]


Is that Arkansas?  Or Iowa?  Both are showing pretty decent hooks
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OldRod: Copying this here from the redlit thread

https://twitter.com/_spcanady/status/1641887036872294406

Video of the tornado going through Little Rock earlier


DAMN!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The tornado in Iowa is a mile wide - fortunately, it's over mostly rural areas so far
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OldRod: The tornado in Iowa is a mile wide - fortunately, it's over mostly rural areas so far


You got a link?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: OldRod: The tornado in Iowa is a mile wide - fortunately, it's over mostly rural areas so far

You got a link?


I'm watching Ryan Hall's YouTube stream

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFJmw4xyG9c&ab_channel=RyanHall%2CY%27all
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: Oh Shi..... RUN


[Fark user image image 850x641]


Yikes.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: 4seasons85!: Genuine question: are we getting more of these pink areas lately or is it just making the news more?

Large outbreaks have always seemed cyclical, but the frequency of the outbreaks and the intensity of individual storms does seem to have increased. That being said, I am not an expert. Just a history/nature buff with a morbid fear of/fascination with our batshiat weather.

(My grandparents' town was leveled by what was believed to be an F4 in the 1940s, and hearing the stories as well as finding the old newspapers in their attic was pretty traumatic to my tiny mind. I still have nightmares.)


Thank you! I'm a bit of a weather need but haven't paid a lot of attention to the risk maps. So I wasn't sure if this was unusual.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Here's the Iowa storm

https://twitter.com/StrmchsrHunterF/status/1641908290224287745
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe if I wait long enough, the taco truck will come to me. 😬
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Maybe if I wait long enough, the taco truck will come to me. 😬


Good luck catching it :)
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
4 more waves of supercells all the way back into TX
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OldRod: Here's the Iowa storm

https://twitter.com/StrmchsrHunterF/status/1641908290224287745


Ho Lee shiat
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
16 Active warnings
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
17
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Iowa tornado:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's a monster in Iowa
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1641911839809257472

Video of the Iowa tornado - holy shiat, that thing is huge
 
