(Komo) Hero Not news: Man finds snowboard. Fark: With snowboarder attached   (komonews.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Finders keepers, you're coming home with me.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death by sno-sno.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've never understood the appeal of snow sports.

Now you can be injured and maimed while being miserably uncomfortable too!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Moral of the story: stay at home on the couch.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Flip the coin of slow death-- hypothermia or postural asphyxiation?
 
daffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Driver: Death by sno-sno.


Thank you so much. I have tears in my eyes
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That was a very cool video.
And a very lucky snowboarder.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
NOKOMO version: https://www.king5.com/article/news/local/skier-rescues-snowboarder-buried-snow-mt-baker/281-8878cd81-d82b-4177-92a8-f935f2f92c07
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PirateKing: I've never understood the appeal of snow sports.

Now you can be injured and maimed while being miserably uncomfortable too!


The low-velocity stuff like snowshoeing or (sometimes) cross-country skiing can be a nice way to enjoy nature. Fresh air, beautiful scenery, maybe see a bird or two. Until that one time that you start to ski down a track-set trail which had turned to ice, getting progressively steeper as you remember just how many years it had been since you were last on skis. But you figured what the heck, why not rent some for the day, but now you're picking up a lot of speed and can't do much about it because your skis are still lined up in those beautiful parallel tracks and the ice is getting kind of bumpy...

Fortunately my tailbone was there to break my fall.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Reminds me of this book.
 
