(BBC-US)   Oscar Pistorius's parole gets cut off at the knees   (bbc.com) divider line
8
posted to Main » on 31 Mar 2023 at 6:48 PM



8 Comments     (+0 »)
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like he (wait for it...)

Hasn't got a leg to stand on.

/Sorry, but someone was gunna.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He's not going to just walk this off.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She was cute. His sentence should have been doubled.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds serious...
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So he spends about six years in a minimum security prison for murder? I should've taken my ex-wife to Africa. I would've excepted that deal.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: So he spends about six years in a minimum security prison for murder? I should've taken my ex-wife to Africa. I would've excepted that deal.


Accepted.

Siri is illiterate
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 minute ago  
dnrtfa

6nome
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess his attempt was AMPUTATED.
 
