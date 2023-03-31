 Skip to content
(MSN)   Surveillance footage showed that a municipal worker urinated in the city's water supply on at least two occasions, though it's still unclear as to what his motive was. "It does have a little wang to it"   (msn.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...it's still unclear as to what his motive was behind the despicable and rather disgusting crime."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Urine trouble now.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's a shame. He was their #1 employee.
 
jmr61
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Agrees.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I've had this taste in my mouth before."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jmr61: Agrees.

[Fark user image 720x378]


*shakes tiny fist*
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Whats the saying? Never dip your pen in the company ink?

Don't sh*t where you eat?


something like that.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jeebus reporters suck in 2023. It's very clear what his motive was. He had to empty his bladder. Duh.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mantour: [Fark user image 425x283]


OMG I just had the most random thought. Remember the old meme "pee is stored in the balls"?. Someone should tell Boebert that just cause she'd believe it and run with it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can find it but it was a photo of batman at the Gotham city water supply adding chemicals when the Joker or Penguin ( I forget which one) poisoned it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Coors Light on tap!
 
mjbok
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: "I've had this taste in my mouth before."

[Fark user image 480x360]


I remembered seeing a small part of that movie as a child.  Watched it for the first (complete) time right around when Covid started.  It's not good.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
F*ck you, Newbomb.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People like this are scary. These are the kind of people that leave antifreeze out for neighborhood pets and sneak jizz into the office coffee creamer.

Toss him in a hole somewhere. Leave him an empty Dixie cup so he can hydrate himself
 
fark account name
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The amount of urine you'd need to affect the water supply would have to measured in gallons depending on the tank size. It's less toxic for you than the lead pipes transporting it to you.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's like a drop in the ocean...
 
