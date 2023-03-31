 Skip to content
(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   Man forced to relocate after realizing that his house is a magnet for Blues Brothers reenactments   (tmj4.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Television, Closed-circuit television, Car, Milwaukee man, House, Milwaukee Alderman Mark Chambers, Insurance, MILWAUKEE  
RandyBobandy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That section of 76th is basically a racetrack.
 
rdnjr1234
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nuns busted in and started whacking their hands with rulers?

/dnrtfa
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"He plans to rent out his home once it is fixed up again. But he says he won't live there anymore"

Tear it down and build a giant drive-in car compactor in its place that live streams the crushinations on a PPV camera feed, or on Onlyfans. Fun times
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's country and western?

Illinois nazis March by only to get forced into jumping into his pool?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why does he have a picture of Bo Schembechler hanging in his house? Junious looks perplexed here.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Those boulders are too small. All they're gonna do is launch the cars into the air which will probably make the damage worse.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
ALL HOUSES MATTER!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Why does he have a picture of Bo Schembechler hanging in his house? Junious looks perplexed here.
[Fark user image image 425x340]


Does that look like a house? Looks like an administrative building to me
 
macadamnut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: bedonkadonk: Why does he have a picture of Bo Schembechler hanging in his house? Junious looks perplexed here.
[Fark user image image 425x340]

Does that look like a house? Looks like an administrative building to me


I was thinking auditorium, but yeah.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: bedonkadonk: Why does he have a picture of Bo Schembechler hanging in his house? Junious looks perplexed here.
[Fark user image image 425x340]

Does that look like a house? Looks like an administrative building to me


I was just going to say that theater like seating isn't usually standard for homes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nothing some landscaping boulders won't fix.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
His homeowners insurance rates must be off the charts after 17 incidents requiring police reports.
 
0z79
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pretty sure some bollards would be the cheapest option for the city. Or I'm completely wrong and therefore, a horrible, HORRIBLE waste of space for not knowing every freaking thing about every freaking thing.
 
0z79
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Like seriously, I'm expecting Jay, Begoggle, Aunuran or someone else to absolutely lay into me because "LOL stupid loser, bollards EXPENSIVE!!"
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The solution to this problem may be jumbo concrete wall block.  They weigh about 5,400 pounds each and don't cost much.  In my experience, they cost about as much to transport and set in place as the purchase price for blocks.  Once in place, they aren't going to move unless something pretty damn big comes to move them...mostly track hoes that weigh more than the blocks.  A low wall one block high would stop most cars unless they are flying.  Add another layer for height or thickness if needed for flying or large vehicles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scanty Em
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I feel for the guy. Stupid assholes roar and scream up and down the road behind my house, which has poor visibility because of dips and rises. It's a matter of time until there is a fiery fatal crash. (It won't be the first.) It's doubtful that one of them will hit my house, but they may take out my shed. Or maybe they will wrap themselves around one of the many large trees along the road. Thoughts and prayers.

But what is more likely that one of the people who unwisely ride bicycles on the road will get splattered.

I've told the cops about it again and again. One time they even put one of those "you are going this fast" signs out there for a whole week.

Lots of tiny-dick dimwits out there who think that the world is their Fast and the Furious rehearsal set.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Being forced to wing "Rawhide" because your normal set-list is no longer valid?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't remember any houses being driven through, a mall, a truck (I miss John Candy), lower Wacker dr.. but no houses
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"I never had any intentions of leaving my home. I wanted to stay there. I fixed it up really good shape. I liked it. My wife and I loved our home, but we had to move," said Merriweather
 
groppet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There was a house like that here a d all they did was put in cement and steel posts and that stopped it lol
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
