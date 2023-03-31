 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Duck recovering from arrow in the neck, although its adventuring days are likely over   (ktla.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have ducked.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Amateur

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
browntimmy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Some of us try to save an injured duck, some of us shoot it in the head just for fun. Humanity in a nutshell.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Yoiks... and away!"

*whack*

Lather, rinse, repeat...

Couldn't find the "Shake hands with Friar Duck" GIF.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sure but what about it's disco days?

Rick Dees Disco Duck (Live Midnight Special)
Youtube IgPgavmY99U
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



All I know and learned came from Warner Bros cartoons.

The ones form the 40's...anything afterwards, was crap.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Sure but what about it's disco days?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IgPgavmY99U]


or this POS

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Adventuring days are over?  Article says it will fully recover.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did it go human hunting with Duck Cheney?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 64,0x480]


All I know and learned came from Warner Bros cartoons.

The ones form the 40's...anything afterwards, was crap.


Totally agree.  Like when Cousin Oliver moved in with the Brady family, or Gazoo showed up on the Flintstones, or Scrappy Do in general.
 
Voodoo_Stu [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Adventuring days are over?  Article says it will fully recover.


It's a Skyrim reference.  Arrow in the knee, etc.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DRTFA: Totally agree.  Like when Cousin Oliver moved in with the Brady family, or Gazoo showed up on the Flintstones


I was just watching a Roseanne episode the other night. Becky had left to marry Mark, which to me was the "jumping the shark" moment of that show and next thing you know, David is moving in...

But yeah, Loved my Warner Bros cartoons from the 40's.
 
fngoofy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ZMugg: [Fark user image image 850x621]


Actually, it's a buck and a quarter staff, but I'm not telling him that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
